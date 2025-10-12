European NBA Stars and their rookie cards

It's hard to believe, but another NBA season is ready to get going. Last season ended with the Oklahoma City Thunder as Champions but this new race for the title feels like it's up for grabs. A big reason for that is the fact that the gang out of Europe have become the new face of the league. Unthinkable just a few decades ago, the game of basketball is now truly global and some of the biggest stars of today and tomorrow are coming over from the old country.

Several of these players have already become almost household names by now - collectors have been chasing their rookie cards in some cases for several years. There are so many cards of each player that it's hard to choose just one - but here are a few that might not be on the radar for everyone and are worth keeping an eye on for the future.

PANINI IMMACULATE COLLECTION AUTO PATCH 2015 NIKOLA JOKIC

2015 Nikola Jokic Panini Immaculate Collection Auto Patch | CardLadder

Nikola Jokic, in the minds of many, is currently the best player in the NBA. "The Joker" is a three-time MVP and already has a championship under his belt. His Panini Prizm rookie is well-known and collected, but for those with a higher budget his 2015 Panini Immaculate Collection Patch Auto is well on its way to becoming an iconic card. A serially numbered release with game-used patch and autograph on a legend's rookie card makes for a highly desired baseketball card.

TOPPS NOW DRAFT AUTOGRAPH 2023 VICTOR WEMBANYAMA

2023 Victor Wembanyama Topps Now Draft Autograph | CardLadder

There are many "Wemby" rookie cards that are worth more than this one or receive more attention, but this Topps Now card captures him at the beginning of his NBA journey and deserves a look. While Topps didn't have an NBA license in 2023, it doesn't matter at all when Wemby is wearing a suit. The on-card autograph and the look back to draft day make this card worth the effort to find.

PANINI DONRUSS OPTIC AUTOGRAPH 2018 LUKA DONCIC

2018 Luka Doncic Panini Donruss Optic Autograph | CardLadder

Word on the street is that Luka's back - he's trim, fit and ready for a great year with the Lakers. The Euro Basket championship over the summer got him into shape and he's ready to team up with Lebron to try and bring homr another championship to Los Angeles. This rookie autograph card is great, not least because of the photo showing Luka in apparent ecstasy as he approaches the basket - a nice on-card autograph delivers the goods.

PANINI ELITE 2013 GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

2013 Giannis Antetokounmpo Panini Elite | CardLadder

No conversation about the best European players is complete with the "Greek Freak". Giannis Antetokounmpo has a resume that others can only dream of - back to back MVP awards and an NBA championship are nothing to sneeze at. One rookie card worth looking into his 2013 Panini Elite, serially numbered to 999.

