Are Cristiano Ronaldo's cards getting enough respect?

Few in the sports world have had such an amazing career as Cristiano Ronaldo. That's a fact. Over his 23 year career he has set more than a few records and has one more of the more massive global fan bases of all time - just check out those 662 million Instagram followers! The question is - is he viewed as a "goat", especially when it comes to sports cards?

Ronaldo's 2002-2003 Panini Mega-Craques rookie PSA 10 sold for a staggering $312,000 back in 2021. However, this is not in the same league as the rookie cards of other icons like Tom Brady, Michael Jordan or Lebron James. Lionel Messi's PSA 10 2004 Mega Craques rookie card recently sold for $825,000. How is it that we could make a case for Ronaldo and his cards to be perhaps undervalued? This is the same guy who could be the first in history to score 950 career goals!

Ronaldo's 2002-2003 Panini Mega-Craques rookie is a dream for many collectors - could it be undervalued? | TCDB.com

There are a few reasons why this could be the case. Ronaldo recently made the decision to move to the Saudi Arabian professional league, taking him away from the soccer crazy scenes in Spain and England, both in which he spent a large part of his career. While he is still playing at a high level, the attention of the European and American media is not always aimed at him. Messi, meanwhile, moved over to Miami and benefits from the North American media and is based where the hobby is strongest. Messi's role in Argentina's World Cup Championship also boosted his status among collectors.

Feb 13, 2024; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being substituted | Reuters via Imagn Images

There are some possibilities which could give Ronaldo's cards a helping hand within the coming months. As previously mentioned, he is on the hunt for 950 goals, an incredible achievement. All signals point to him playing in what would most likely be his last World Cup in North America - the world's brightest stage. This event, combined with what could be his farewell tour, has the chance to boost collector sentiment. Documentaries of star players are hot lately - perhaps one is in the works and could provide the boost that stars like Jordan and Beckham experienced. In any case, the next year or two will bring Ronaldo into the center of it all. Time will tell if his cards also take a turn in the spotlight.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: