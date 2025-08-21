Exclusive Black Mamba Slab Packs Available For Kobe Bryant Day

For one day only, Arena Club is celebrating Kobe Bryant’s legacy with special edition Black Mamba Slab Packs.

The date, August 24th, commemorates Bryant’s professional career by paying homage to his two retired Lakers jersey numbers 8 and 24. The holiday, also colloquially dubbed Mamba Day, takes place after Bryant’s August 23rd birthday and is recognized by fans, companies like Nike that worked with Bryant, and many communities in Southern California and beyond.

Black Mamba Slab Packs from Arena Club feature the $800 Purple Black Mamba Slab Pack (left) and $2400 Gold Black Mamba Slab Pack | Courtesy of Arena Club

The exclusive Slab Packs will be available in two tiers of $800 and $2400 and feature pre-graded “grail” cards. Some of the possible hits included are a 2006-07 Exquisite Collection Kobe Bryant Autograph Patch in a BGS 9 from the $800 Purple Black Mamba Slab Packs and a 1999-00 Skybox Premium Star Rubies Kobe Bryant in a BGS 8.5 from the $2400 Gold Black Mamba Slab Packs.

2006-07 Exquisite Collection Kobe Bryant Autograph Patch in a BGS 9, a possible grail hit from the $800 Purple Black Mamba Slab Packs | Arena Club

The product is set to go live on Arena Club’s website at 12:00am PST exclusively on August 24th and will be only be available for 24 hours or until the product sells out.

1999-00 Skybox Premium Star Rubies Kobe Bryant in a BGS 8.5, a possible grail hit from the $2400 Gold Black Mamba Slab Packs | Arena Club

According to GemRate data, Kobe Bryant is the fourth highest selling athlete of 2025 on eBay at over $15 million. Though Kobe Bryant cards have been in high demand over his career, the basketball legend’s untimely death in 2020 coincided with the COVID-19 hobby boom, causing his market to surge.

