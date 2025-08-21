Jhostynxon Garcia heads to the big leagues as his cards continue to rise
Today, multiple sources have reported that Jhostynxon Garcia, the Boston Red Sox No. 3 prospect is being called up to the big leagues. The 22-year old, nicknamed "The Password" ranks 77 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 and joins a Red Sox club in the hunt for a postseason birth. Let's take a look at Garcia's outlook and recent card market movement.
Scouting grades (per MLB Pipeline): Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
Garcia has appeared in 66 games for AAA Worcester, the Red Sox affiliate. In that time, he's hitting .303 with an impressive OPS of .931. The Password has 17 home runs and driven in 56 in his stint with Worcester. MLB Pipeline's scouting report says: "[Garcia] features some of the best strength and raw power in the system. His right-handed swing is designed to launch balls in the air, and he did so more often in 2024 while producing high-end exit velocities. He does damage against both lefties and righties and could produce 25-30 homers per season, though he may have to tone down his aggressive approach against more advanced pitching."
Garcia's 1st Bowman appeared in the 2025 release, and the top sale of a Garcia card at writing was for $2,999 for this auto numbered to five, on May 19, 2025.
In August alone, Card Ladder registers four Garcia sales over $1,000 - including $1,500 for this Gum Ball refractor numbered to five, also a 2025 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph card.
In terms of recent sales, Card Ladder registered a sale of an unsigned Rose Gold Refractor numbered to 15 on Aug. 21 for $325.
Garcia's awesome display of power down in AAA has plenty of fans and collectors excited to see what he can do at the next level. Add to that the fact that The Password is playing for one of the league's flagship franchises, and could find himself with some big opportunities in the heart of a playoff race, he's certainly a player to keep an eye on as he makes his MLB debut.
