Jhostynxon Garcia heads to the big leagues as his cards continue to rise

Today, multiple sources have reported that Jhostynxon Garcia, the Boston Red Sox No. 3 prospect is being called up to the big leagues. The 22-year old, nicknamed "The Password" ranks 77 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 and joins a Red Sox club in the hunt for a postseason birth. Let's take a look at Garcia's outlook and recent card market movement.

Is this the best nickname in baseball?



Jhostynxon Garcia, AKA "The Password" is reportedly joining the Boston Red Sox, per multiple sources including MLB's Ian Browne. The outfielder is the team's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. pic.twitter.com/eJUpw4ViQc — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2025

Scouting grades (per MLB Pipeline): Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 60 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55

Garcia has appeared in 66 games for AAA Worcester, the Red Sox affiliate. In that time, he's hitting .303 with an impressive OPS of .931. The Password has 17 home runs and driven in 56 in his stint with Worcester. MLB Pipeline's scouting report says: "[Garcia] features some of the best strength and raw power in the system. His right-handed swing is designed to launch balls in the air, and he did so more often in 2024 while producing high-end exit velocities. He does damage against both lefties and righties and could produce 25-30 homers per season, though he may have to tone down his aggressive approach against more advanced pitching."

2025 Bowman Jhostynxon Garcia 1st Red Refractor Auto /5 | Card Ladder

RELATED: Password protected: Jhostynxon Garcia’s star and hobby market set to surge

Garcia's 1st Bowman appeared in the 2025 release, and the top sale of a Garcia card at writing was for $2,999 for this auto numbered to five, on May 19, 2025.

2025 Bowman Jhostynxon Garcia Gum Ball Refractor Auto #’d /5 | eBay

In August alone, Card Ladder registers four Garcia sales over $1,000 - including $1,500 for this Gum Ball refractor numbered to five, also a 2025 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph card.

The @RedSox are reportedly calling up their No. 3 prospect, Jhostynxon Garcia, for his MLB debut.



"The Password" has a .931 OPS in 66 Triple-A games: https://t.co/noNHmuZkL7 pic.twitter.com/LxURnWQVYf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 21, 2025

RELATED: Red Sox and Roman Anthony Agree to new contract and the impact on his cards

In terms of recent sales, Card Ladder registered a sale of an unsigned Rose Gold Refractor numbered to 15 on Aug. 21 for $325.

2025 Bowman Baseball Chrome Prospect Rose Gold Refractor /15 | eBay

RELATED: The top cards of 2022 Bowman Baseball

Garcia's awesome display of power down in AAA has plenty of fans and collectors excited to see what he can do at the next level. Add to that the fact that The Password is playing for one of the league's flagship franchises, and could find himself with some big opportunities in the heart of a playoff race, he's certainly a player to keep an eye on as he makes his MLB debut.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: