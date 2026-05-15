The 5 Most Valuable and Iconic 1957 Topps Basketball Cards

In 1957, Topps released one of the most iconic basketball sets of all time. Nearly a decade after the groundbreaking 1948 Bowman basketball set featuring George Mikan's rookie card, Topps helped usher basketball cards into a new era with Hall of Fame rookies and a timeless design.

This set is so iconic that it was reused 50 years later as part of a 2007 Topps Chrome variant, featuring players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan.

A PSA 10 2007 Topps Chrome Lebron James 1957-58 Variant White Refractor #23 | Card Ladder

Below are the top five most iconic and valuable cards from this Topps' debut basketball card set.

5. Bob Pettit Rookie Card #24

A PSA 9 1957 Bob Pettit Rookie Card #24 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $18,100 (PSA 9)

PSA 7 Price: $940 (2/23/2026)

Why it's Iconic: Bob Pettit was one of the NBA's first stars. He's in the record books for being the first recipient ever of the MVP award in 1956. However, his crowning achievement was leading the Hawks to victory over Bill Russell and the dynasty Celtics for the 1958 NBA championship.

His 1958 Championship performance was legendary as the Hawks won 4-2, with Pettit putting up 83 points and grabbing 40 rebounds combined in the final two games.

4. Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton Rookie Card #1

A PSA 8 1957 Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton rookie card #1 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $19,914 (PSA 2 & Autographed)

PSA 7 Price: $5,000 (1/19/2026)

Why it's Iconic: Nat Clifton isn't a household name, but "Sweetwater" is one of the most historically significant players in the NBA because he helped break the league's color barrier, along with players like Chuck Cooper and Earl Lloyd.

Whether or not this was intentional, Topps was making their own statement by giving Clifton the No. 1 spot in the set.

3. Tom Heinsohn Rookie Card #19

A PSA 8.5 1957 Topps Tom Heinsohn rookie card #19 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $30,768 (PSA 8.5)

PSA 7 Price: $1,259 (1/28/2026)

Why it's Iconic: Celtics fans across six decades know Tom Heinsohn as a player, coach, and long-time announcer. Heinsohn was named the 1956-57 Rookie of the Year and along with Bob Cousy and Bill Russell, he helped cement the Boston Celtics as one of the most dominant teams ever assembled on the hardwood.

Heinsohn's broadcasting became legendary for the Celtic faithful. Much like his predecessor, Johnny Most, Heinsohn was always advocating for the Celtics. He also coined the "Tommy point," which he'd award to any player who made an outstanding hustle play.

2. Bob Cousy Rookie Card #17

A PSA 8 1957 Topps Basketball Bob Cousy #17 | Fanatics Collect

Highest Sale: $353,800 (PSA 9)

PSA 7 Price: $4,560 (2/8/2026)

Why it's iconic: Bob Cousy was a 13-time All-Star and 1957 MVP who not only helped the Celtics win 6 NBA Championships but also introduced a new style of play in the NBA. His faster style of play, stronger ball-handling, and elite passing skills helped earn his nickname, the "Houdini of the Hardwood" or the "Hardwood Houdini".

Cousy is widely regarded as the NBA's first star point guard, and he was the NBA assist leader for eight consecutive seasons (1953–1960).

1. Bill Russell Rookie Card #77

A PSA 8.5 1957 Topps Bill Russell #77 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $660,000 (PSA 8.5)

PSA 7 Sale: $35,000 (1/10/2026)

Why It's Iconic: If titles were the only criterion that mattered, Bill Russell would be the undisputed GOAT in the NBA, by far. He has more rings than Michael Jordan and LeBron James combined! This Bill Russell rookie card is the most sought-after card in this epic set, and if a PSA 9 or higher were ever to appear on the auction block, it would easily be a $1M+ card.

Russell was an 11-time NBA Champion, a 5-time MVP, and a 12-time All-Star. His No. 6 was retired by the Boston Celtics in 1972 and later by the entire NBA in 2022.

The Celtics legend was also a civil rights trailblazer who used his NBA clout to advocate for racial equality. President Obama even awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for his activism efforts.

President Obama awards Bill Russell with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 | theportlandmedium.com

1957 Topps Basketball is a Blue Chip Set

Although this vintage set hasn't yet gotten the attention it deserves, it's one of the most important card sets in basketball, right up there with 1948 Bowman and 1986 Fleer. High-end copies are extremely difficult to come by, but when high-end copies do come up for sale, they don't come cheap.

The combination of historic significance, extreme scarcity, and legendary Hall of Fame talent gives 1957 Topps all the ingredients of a true long-term blue-chip basketball set.