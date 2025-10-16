Arena Club to offer major promotion for collectors

There is no denying that repacks have an increased presence in the hobby in today's world. They do vary in quality as well as transparency. Some cost very little, while some can cost a good amount of money. Arena Club is one of the leading companies that offer repacks, and they are on the verge of offering an amazing promotion to collectors. Ahead of that announcement, here is a brief overview of Arena Club, what they offer, and how it works for collectors who may not be familiar with them.

What is Arena Club/How does it work?

Arena Club started in 2022, and one of it's major figures is Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees player. The company itself offers what they call slab packs, but with transparency and all graded cards available in an all online and tiered format. For example, if a collector were to go onto their website right now, they would see multiple levels of repacks for sale, ranging from Miscellaneous ($25), Sliver ($50), Gold ($100), Ruby ($250), Emerald ($500, and Diamond ($1,000). Collectors can also find a Legendary Tier that costs $2,500 and special packs that are sometimes up for grabs at a variable price. While cards are pulled online, collectors have the option to have the cards shipped to them, leave them in their showroom, or accept an instant offer from Arena Club to buy back the card.

Arena Club Diamond Baseball Pack | Arena Club

At each tier, collectors can find numerous sports in slab packs, such as Baseball, Basketball, and Football. The ability to select a pack by sport is possible, which is good for collectors who only collect certain sports. Additionally, a checklist is available for collectors to look at with odds and pictures of cards that they might pull.

An example of this would be the current (at time of writing) Diamond Baseball slab pack. The checklist is split into the grail card, chase cards, and the rest of the lineup. The current grail card is a 2018 Topps Definitive Shohei Ohtani Rookie Autograph in a PSA 10.

Arena Club Diamond Baseball Pack Grail Card | Arena Club

The chase card lineup also features major players such as a Freddie Freeman 1/1 Logo Patch Autograph, a Cal Raleigh Rookie Autograph from 2019 Bowman Chrome in a PSA 10, and an Ohtani Auto from 2024 Cosmic Chrome.

Arena Club Diamond Baseball Pack Chase Cards | Arena Club

The rest of the lineup still features major cards, like a 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle and a 2024 Topps Update Chrome Paul Skenes Rookie Black Refractor. Both cards are graded, as are all cards that are pulled.

The Promotion

Arena Club will be putting a major card into various slab packs that they offer, and the card in question is worth approximately $100,000. Throughout the month, it will be placed for two hours at a time into the $50, $100, and $250 packs. For collectors who are interested, Sports Cards Nonsense is partnering with them on a promotion, offering a discount code. The discount code is SCN, and it gets buyers 20% their first purchase. Whether it is the chase after the super grail card, or another card, this is a great incentive for collectors to test out the repack market.

Arena Club Promotion | Arena Club

The Super Grail Card

The major card collectors will have to chase after is a 2003-04 Exquisite Collection Patch Autograph of Michael Jordan graded a BGS 9.5. Michael Jordan cards are very popular in the hobby, and can generate a lot of demand. For collectors of Basketball cards, this card would be the pinnacle of one's collection. To keep track of what pack it is in, it is recommended that collectors download the Arena Club app, or follow them on social media.

2003-04 Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan Patch Autograph | Arena Club

Repacks are making their way into the hobby space, and Arena Club is one of the leading entities in that space. They are offering a key Michael Jordan autographed card in their slab packs, and collectors can take advantage of a discount code to take a percentage off their purpose. Without question, collectors will be trying to obtain this card, and whoever does will be the recipient of a memorable moment.

