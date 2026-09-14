Week 1 Thursday Night Football did not come without drama as the San Francisco 49ers rolled over the Los Angeles Rams 27-7. Following the loss, the Rams took a hit on Kalshi’s Super Bowl market while remaining at the top of the board with 14%. Then, it was annouced Myles Garrett needed surgery on his knee, sending their market down even farther.

The Rams came into the season with 17%. They're now at 13$.

On the contrary, the 49ers price saw a 3% surge to 8% and now sits in the top-5. The Rams remain the only team with a price higher than 10% to win the Super Bowl. A $10 trade profits $62.46 on the Rams and $107.37 on the 49ers.

Super Bowl 61 winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 14%

Buffalo Bills 9%

San Francisco 49ers 8%

Baltimore Ravens 8%

Seattle Seahawks 8%

Rams collapse

It was a flat night all around for the Rams with the exception of Puka Nacua, who finished with 74 yards on five receptions. This is a performance Matthew Stafford would like to forget. He went 15/25 for just 155 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, averaging just 6.2 yards per completion and an abysmal 30.7 QBR. The running game also looked mid, totaling 122 yards on 29 carries (4.2 ypc).

Sean McVay pulled Stafford in the fourth quarter with about five minutes remaining after the Rams trailed by 20. Newly acquired Myles Garrett played 40 snaps and did not record a tackle or sack. He underwent surgery on an ailing right knee and is out at least four weeks.

Niners rise to the occasion

San Francisco looked sharp. Brock Purdy went 25/34 and managed 205 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Purdy’s chemistry with both Deebo Samuel and Mike Evans looked on point as the two combined for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey paced in total yards with 88, including 68 on the ground and 20 through the air. The run game overall looked solid against this new-look Rams front seven, with 174 yards on 30 attempts (5.8 ypc).

Blaming the travel?

Being that this was the first NFL game in Australia, you’d think both teams would be on similar travel plans with a 17-hour time difference. It could not have been more different, though, as the Rams opted to fly 13 hours to Australia the morning before kickoff, while the 49ers spent nearly a week down under training and getting used to the time change.

We’ll get our next look at each of them in Week 2 as the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins and the Rams play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

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