The Hobby Reacts to Jalen Hurts Being Out for the Year with Blood Clots

With the news that Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be out for the year, it is a scary situation that hopefully doesn't turn into a long-term one. Hurts was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and will miss the rest of the season after it was discovered in his lungs.

So this will undoubtedly have an impact on his card market, which is already down, after the Eagles have struggled offensively this year. It's been a rough year for Hurts, and it only gets rougher.

Statement From Jalen Hurts' Agent

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) signals during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, released a statement on Twitter this morning detailing the seriousness of Hurts' condition.

Hurts is "clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations," according to the statement, but will not be allowed to play football while on blood thinners.

How committed is Jalen Hurts to football? After initially being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in London, doctors told him not to sleep as a precaution, so he had been awake for roughly 36 hours when he started against the Jaguars, throwing for 220 yards and a TD. https://t.co/rAm0xGNHk0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

There is no timetable for his return, but the return cannot happen while on the blood thinners. The story gets more bizarre as it turns out that Hurts was diagnosed in London and forced to stay awake for 36 straight hours before playing against the Jaguars in London. And then took a transatlantic flight home, with blood clots.

It also begs the question how he was not originally put on injured reserve, as he was going to have to be on blood thinners, or Adam Schefter insinuated he would be back in 4-6 weeks.

The Jalen Hurts Market

Jalen Hurts Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

With the news that he was headed to injured reserve, the Hurts market began to nose-dive. We'll use his 2020 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10 as our standard-bearer.

Before Training Camp: $599 sale on July 21st.

Before Week 1: $670.80 on September 4th.

Before the Game in London: $1,100 on October 1st.

After the Game in London: $396 on October 13th.

After being Placed on IR: $330 on October 18th.

Admittedly, the October 1st sale is a bit of a red herring and not representative of the overall market, but it does show the Hurts market was, at one point, in a healthy spot and he was getting invested in. So where does the market go from here?

The Future of the Jalen Hurts Market

Jalen Hurts Market Index | Card Ladder

Jalen Hurts' market is down 15.73% over the last year and 3.77% over the last month. It continues to drop, as we've seen with the 2020 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10.

So where does it go from here, as Hurts is out for the year? Well, we're near the floor of the 2020 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10. The lowest sale on record is $261, the only sale below $300, which occurred on January 30, 2022. The last sale of $330 is the eighth-lowest sale ever, out of more than 525 PSA 10 sales in the Card Ladder database.

Since we are near the floor, it feels hard for it to go much lower, but the overall market could continue to fall from the 3.77% it is currently down over the last month. We'll have to follow along as Hurts rehabs and works his way back to playing in the league.