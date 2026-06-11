Another day, another Brandon Aiyuk trade rumor. However, prediction markets aren’t convinced the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the long-disgruntled receiver.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 47%

No 67%

Kalshi’s NFL prediction market is bullish on San Francisco keeping Aiyuk at 67% despite the rumors. A $10 stake on him not being traded offers $4.58 in profit and $10.51 if he is traded.

Fueling the fire

On Tuesday, June 9th, Aiyuk lit a fire on Instagram, calling San Francisco “stupid” and “mad at themselves” for paying him $50 million.

"And another thing. You want to know why they really mad, though? They mad 'cause they stupid. They dumb. They mad that they paid me $50 million in eight months and then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I'm about to be on a new team in 2027. They mad at themselves for real. They acting like they mad at me, but they stupid ass mad at themselves."

Aiyuk’s last appearance for San Francisco was Week 7 of the 2024 season before tearing his ACL, which sidelined him all of 2025. Ahead of the 2025 season, though, he held out over contract issues before signing a massive 4-year, $120 million extension.

The fiery video on his Instagram came after San Francisco voided his guaranteed $27 million for the 2026 season. He later posted a series of photos wearing a Washington Commanders hat, which he confirmed is his preferred destination.

Trade difficulties

San Francisco, like Aiyuk, has also been clear on not wanting to bring Aiyuk back. General Manager John Lynch told Nick Wagoner of ESPN, “It’s safe to say he’s played his last game as a Niner.”

A combination of roughly $85 million of unguaranteed money still owed on his contract and San Francisco’s frustration with him makes finding a fair trade partner won’t be easy.

The market on Aiyuk’s next team

Polymarket’s NFL predictions have a market open on Brandon Aiyuk’s next team, and the Washington Commanders sit firmly at the top of that list.

Where will Brandon Aiyuk play in 2026-27?

Washington Commanders 45%

Green Bay Packers 22%

Minnesota Vikings 22%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22%

Arizona Cardinals 13%

Baltimore Ravens 7%

Washington holds a strong lead to land Aiyuk, given his relationship with QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels and Aiyuk spent the 2019 college football season together during their time at Arizona State. Aiyuk led Arizona State in receiving (1,192) and touchdowns (8) that season.

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