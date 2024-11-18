1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Card Draws Collectors to NYC’s MLB Store
NEW YORK — Rashad Robinson started collecting cards two years ago, taking on his grandfather’s and uncle’s collection. He quickly fell in love with the hobby as it fostered his love of sports and history.
When he heard a 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth card would be on display at the MLB Store in New York City last week, he knew where he had to be even though he loved more than three hours away in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
While those in the bustling city around him headed for New York City staples like Radio City Music Hall for The Rockettes and businesspeople rushing back to their offices from lunch, Robinson arrived at the MLB Store in the heart of the New York City to see a baseball card
“It's extraordinary. It is a legacy,” said Robinson, 27, after he got a look at card that was being guarded by security. “My grandfather was a really big baseball fan. He used to take me to baseball games and I know unfortunately he can't make it up here, so me just coming up here in honor of him, being able to see it with my own eyes and taking pictures of it, that means more to me than anything. It’s really a timeless card.”
This 1933 Goudey “Red Ruth” is up for sale at Fanatics Collect through Nov. 21. The auction is already up to $550,000, which is already a record for this card.
It’s graded a PSA 8.5. Of all the 1,148 of these copies graded by PSA, only three have received an 8.5 and none have been graded higher.
Even though this beautiful card is special in the history of card, it’s also important to Fanatics Collect as it continues to build a name in the card collectible space.
Fanatics Collect has paid considerable marketing attention to the card by trying to put the card in front of as many people as possible.
It has plans for advertisement in Times Square and Las Vegas, while doing media interviews for a number of outlers.
All while the card is being guarded by around-the-clock security.
“I think this Consignor bought into the vision that we're trying to portray, which is how to grow the hobby,” said Fanatics Collect President Chris Lamontagne. “We felt like this was a real moment to grow the hobby, so being able to display this card, being able to put it in front of people, being able to celebrate what it's about, felt like we had a duty to be able to do so, and I think the consigner felt like that as well.”
The 1933 Goudey Ruth is objectively a stunning card. More than 90 years old, the card has survived in remarkable condition. Almost 50-50 centering with clean corners and edges, it’s no wonder the card received such a high grade.
The card has had just two owners, according to Lamontagne, and the first owner had the card for than 50 years. The card was in a customer’s vault until they decided to sell the card. The current owner wants to remain anonymous.
The catalyst to sell the was the World Series, which featured the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. One of the few times a 1933 Goudey “Red Ruth” of this caliber was offered in a public sale was in the late 2000s. At the time, an SGC 8.5 sold for $89,625, according to Card Ladder.
The card has gained in value since. In 2021, a PSA 8 “Red Ruth” sold for $540,000.
The card currently at auction could eclipse $1 million, which would be the seventh card at auction to break that mark this year.
However, it’s not about the sale price, although breaking records is always good for exposure. This auction is part of Fanatics’ goal of growing the hobby and hope to use this card on that path.
“I was just speaking to a gentleman over there who came from Maryland all the way here to be able to come and see the card, and I asked him why, and he said, oh, well I started collecting with my grandfather and then my uncle, and then I wanted to come and see this by myself today,” Lamontagne said. “it's not necessarily being to be able to purchase this particular card, but it is how do you reconnect with that thing that is multi-generational and special.”