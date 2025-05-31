1952 Topps Roy Campanella Recently Sold for $6,300
On May 29th, 2025, a 1952 Topps Roy Campanella #314 (High Numbered) PSA 7 sold for an incredible $6,300 at an auction hosted by Huggins & Scott. This card drew the attention of vintage baseball card collectors not only because it’s part of one of the most sought-after post-war sets in the vintage marketplace, but also because of its sharp corners, brilliantly white borders and its vibrant surface colors. Additionally, its super clean back boasts Campanella as “one of the greatest fielding catchers of all time”.
From a statistical perspective, Roy Campanella’s hall of fame career certainly lives up to the hype. In just ten MLB seasons, before his career was cut short by a tragic car accident, he was a three-time NL MVP (1951, 1953 & 1955), eight-time All-Star and major contributor to the Dodgers success all throughout the 1950’s. He finished his career as a .276 hitter with 242 Home Runs and 856 RBIs all while leading the Brooklyn Dodgers to Five NL Pennants and a World Series Championship in 1955.
When it comes to the 1952 Topps Baseball Card Set, there are several reasons why vintage collectors are drawn to its cards. For example, the set is known for its larger card size versus sets of years past and its high-numbered series (these were cards that were numbered #311 - #407) which are considered by many collectors as a cornerstone of the hobby. Campanella’s card, which falls into the high-number series, is both desirable because of his contributions to the Dodgers during the 1950’s and because his cards from this are so incredibly difficult to grade.
We all know that a card’s condition plays a critical role in determining its value and many of the1952 Topps cards, especially the higher numbered cards, have contained an array of blemishes such as poor centering, print dots and blemishes, and roughly damaged corners. So if you’re a vintage collector that has held on to and preserved these cards over the years, I’d highly suggest submitting them grading, because you’ll never really know how much value you’re actually sitting on until you submit them to a professional grading company like PSA.
With that said, there are very few examples of cards that have survived and are graded at a PSA 7 or higher, which makes this card, and several other cards featuring the Brooklyn Dodgers particularly special.