Report: Dodgers Open to Trading Tyler Glasnow As Two-Time Champs Look to Add More
The Dodgers aren’t done making moves this offseason, and another big one could be on the way.
ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports L.A. would “not be opposed” to trading Tyler Glasnow.
Tyler Glasnow's name has come up in conversations, and the Dodgers would not be opposed to moving him. He's poised to make a combined $60 million over the next two years, with either a $30 million club option or a $21.6 million player option in 2028. But the quality of his stuff continues to tantalize executives throughout the industry, and there are certainly a fair share of teams that will bank on him staying healthy enough to make it worthwhile. Maybe he's part of the package that brings Tarik Skubal to L.A. It's a long shot, perhaps, but wilder things have happened.
Glasnow has elite, ace-level stuff, but has only topped 100 innings once in his 10-year MLB career. Since joining the Dodgers in December 2023, he has only made 40 starts. In that time, he has gone 13-9, with a 3.37 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and 274 strikeouts against 78 walks in 224 1/3 innings. He has produced 5.5 fWAR and boasts an xFIP of 3.10.
As mentioned, the issue with Glasnow has been availability. He dealt with shoulder issues in 2025, after missing the entire postseason run in 2024 due to an elbow injury. This season, he only made 18 starts but pitched just 90 1/3 innings and went 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA.
The Dodgers acquired the 31-year-old Southern California native from the Rays along with Manuel Margo in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca. They immediately signed him to a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension. As Gonzalez explained, the deal is fairly manageable now, with a minimum of $81.6 million left on it over the next three seasons if Glasnow opted in for 2028. Unless he gets a whole lot healthier, it’s unlikely anyone would pick up the $30 million option for 2028.
Glasnow could certainly be part of a deal for an upgrade, or the Dodgers could use him to solve the big hole they currently have in the outfield. Andy Pages is set in center field, while the team seems content to keep Teoscar Hernandez at one corner spot. Or they could decide to swing big and use the veteran righty as part of a package for Skubal, as Gonzalez suggests.
With Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, and Blake Snell firmly entrenched in L.A.’s rotation, the remaining spots should go to Glasnow and Roki Sasaki. That’s as things stand today, but the Dodgers are not done maneuvering. Don’t be shocked if they do something big, and if Glasnow is part of it.