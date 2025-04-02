1997 Tiger Woods Signed Masters Badge Heads To Auction
For those of you that admire the game of golf and are seeking a front-row ticket to history, you’ll be excited to know that one of the most unique pieces of PGA memorabilia is headed to auction. That’s right, a 1997 Masters Tournament badge, signed by none other than Tiger Woods, will take center stage at Heritage Auctions beginning Friday April 4th and ending on Saturday April 26th.
In just a few short years following Augusta National welcoming its first African American member (Ron Townsend in 1990), Tiger Woods took the club’s history book and re-wrote it with absolute authority. At the age of just 21 years old, Tiger Woods crushed the field by finishing eighteen under-par and a full twelve strokes ahead of Tom Kite who finished the tournament in 2nd place.
That margin of victory remains the largest in Masters history, and the image of Tiger putting on his very first Green Jacket is a moment in time that can never be replicated.
For fans of the game and collectors of the sport, this badge represents more than just an entry to one of the PGA’s most-coveted courses, it symbolizes one fan’s access to an event that would forever change the landscape of the professional game.
Tiger’s career at Augusta is certainly nothing to shake a stick at especially since he’s captured a total of five career green jackets (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, & 2019). Although 1997 was as remarkable as it gets when it comes to margin of victory, his win in 2019 was also extra special as it was his 15th major win.
So where will the auction end when the clock winds down? From a graded perspective, the signed badge boasts dual 9 grades (Mint 9 for the badge itself, and 9 for the autograph). Although it’s anybody’s guess what happens when the clock runs out, the piece itself could attract much more than what the experts are estimating, which is somewhere in the ballpark of $15,000.