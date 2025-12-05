Flawless Stephen Curry Autographed Patch Card coming to auction Friday

Stephen Curry is one of the top players in the NBA, and some would argue that he is the best when it comes to three pointers. His hobby market reflects this fact, as his cards have been selling well for a good amount of time, especially rookie cards and high end autographs and patch cards. Soon, a high end autographed patch card of Curry will be coming to auction online.

Here is what collectors need to know about the card and auction.

High-End Stephen Curry Flawless Autographed Patch Card coming to auction

The Curry card coming to auction is from one of the highest end Basketball sets on the market, 2023-24 Flawless. The card features Curry dribbling the basketball along with a three color patch and his autograph. If there is one thing that collectors should know, is that any card from Flawless is of a very high quality.

The card is graded a BGS 8.5, and has a perfect 10 grade on the autograph. It also has some strong sub-grades, most of all with the centering. There are only 10 copies of the card in existence, so this could be the only chance for collectors to see or obtain this card. Card Ladder does not have any sales history of the /10 version, but the /5 copy of the card sold for $9,500 at auection on July 22nd of this year.

2023-24 Flawless Basketball Stephen Curry Signature Prime Materials Gold BGS 8.5 | dcsports87 via eBay

eBay Live Curry auction happening Friday December 5th at 7 PM EST

The auction is scheduled to start on Friday, December 5th at 7 PM EST on eBay Live. In addition to the high-end Curry card, dcsports87 along with Sports Cards Nonsense will be offering up some major NBA singles, all of which will be starting at $1 on auction. Some of the other key cards will be a 1984-85 Star Michael Jordan Rookie, and a 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic RPA. Rare cards will be all throughout the auction, and collectors should take the time to tune in.

The event can be joined here.

dcsports87 Live Event: Friday, December 5th at 7 PM EST | eBay Live

Online selling is a big force in the hobby, and high end NBA singles will be up for grabs on Friday, December 5th at 7 PM EST. Included in the inventory will be a high end Stephen Curry autographed patch card from 2023-24 Flawless Basketball. The hobby is in for a treat this weekend, and collectors should take the time to watch the auction if they can, as events like this have the potential to be special.

