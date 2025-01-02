2024 eBay Trends: Collectible Card Games, Comics, and Pop Culture Edition
A couple weeks ago I wrote about some of eBay’s 2024 sports card trends. Today, I’m going to cover the 2024 eBay trends in CCGs, Comics, and Pop Culture collectibles.
1) Disney Lorcana was hot
In 2023, Disney Lorcana was released. It seems the popularity amongst CCG enthusiasts only grew during 2024. Searches within eBay’s CCG category for “Lorcana Enchanted” grew more than 80% compared to the prior year as collectors looked for the rare, alternative art cards.
2) Magic the Gathering remains popular
MTG fans continued to seek out the latest and greatest in 2024. The number of “Secret Lair” items sold on eBay increased over 20% compared to the year prior. It appears Supergroup collaborations with franchises like Marvel and Assassin’s Creed contributed to the increase.
3) One Piece and Manga gained new fans
The One Piece Trading Card Game had a 50% increase in eBay searches in 2024, and completed sales of “manga” items increased almost 20% compared to 2023. From a comic perspective, eBay searches for “One Piece” increased 40% year over year.
4) Classic comic superhero’s led the way.
The top searches in the comic category contained a mix of Marvel and DC titles. They were “Amazing Spiderman”, “X-Men”, “Batman”, “Spawn”, and “Fantastic Four”. The most searched single issue was New Mutants 98. This interest was likely generated by fans wanting to pick up the first appearance of Deadpool due to the new “Deadpool & Wolverine” film.
Let’s talk about some trends in toys and pop culture.
5) The Star Wars collecting fan base is strong.
LEGO Star Wars was consistently one of the top 5 toy searches in 2024, and in August, a 1979 Kenner Star Wars Rocket-Firing Boba Fett figure sold for a whopping $1.3 Million dollars through Goldin Auctions (an eBay company). This set an all time record for any toy.
Searches for Jellycat, Sonny Angel, and Labubu toys were up 50%, 100%, and 2,100% respectively.
6) The “Popcorn Bucket” trend was stronger than ever.
Searches for “Popcorn Bucket” were up 80% year over year. “Dune”, “Deadpool”, “Beetlejuice”, “Alien: Romulus”, and “Wolverine” were the most searched. “Dune” and “Beetlejuice” were the top searches during the months their films were in theaters.
Finally, if there was any question that influencers are still….. influential, look no farther than these trends captured after WAGs (Wives and Girlfiends) of athletes were seen sporting their team’s gear.
Searches for San Francisco 49ers varsity jackets were up 50%, Kansas City Chiefs Bomber Jacket up 40%, Chicago Bears Leather Varsity Jacket up 30%, and Vintage Miami Dolphins jacket up 15% after Taylor Swift, Alix Earle, Olivia Culpa, and Simone Biles were seen wearing them.
Note: the majority of the preceding data is from the period of January 2024 - October 2024.