Brady, Peyton, and Eli Manning Selling Personal Cards In PSA’s Super Bowl Spotlight Auction

As Super Bowl week approaches, the hobby’s attention naturally turns to moments, matchups, and legacies that define football at its highest level. PSA’s upcoming Super Bowl Spotlight Auction, running January 28 through February 7 on eBay , leans directly into that energy. Fans and collectors are sure to show up big for the auction, featuring cards from the personal collections of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning—three quarterbacks whose careers shaped the modern NFL and intersected repeatedly on the biggest stage.

Curated by PSA’s trading card specialists and powered by PSA and eBay, the Spotlight Auction brings together high-end cards with estimated market values of $1,000 or more, all graded by PSA. In this case, the significance goes beyond condition or scarcity: these cards come directly from the players who lived the moments collectors chase, signed and inscribed by the stars and witnessed by the PSA Autograph team.

Cards from the personal collection of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning anchor PSA's upcoming Super Bowl Spotlight Auction. | Matt Detrich/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady: The Modern Standard

Tom Brady’s resume remains the benchmark for quarterback greatness. In 23 seasons, he won a record seven Super Bowls and appeared in 10, more than any player in NFL history. He retired as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), quarterback wins (251), Pro Bowl selections (15), completions, and attempts, while also earning three MVP awards and five Super Bowl MVPs.

2000 SPx #130 TOM BRADY PROOF-TB12 COLLECTION | PSA

For collectors, Brady’s career has long defined the “GOAT” category. Key rookies, early parallels, and autographed cards are treated as modern blue-chip football cards—especially those tied to championship eras that continue to anchor the market.

Nov 28, 2021; Tom Brady (12) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Peyton Manning: The Prototype Quarterback

Peyton Manning represents a different, but equally foundational, quarterback archetype. Across 18 seasons with the Colts and Broncos, he threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns, ranking among the top three all time in both categories at retirement. A five-time NFL MVP—more than any player in league history—and a 14-time Pro Bowler, Manning was the ultimate field general, redefining pre-snap control and offensive precision.

2006 ULTRA #82 PEYTON MANNING MANNING COLLECTION | PSA

His legacy includes two Super Bowl titles (XLI with Indianapolis and Super Bowl 50 with Denver) and one of the most dominant seasons ever recorded. In 2013, he set single-season NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns, a statistical peak that still frames discussions of quarterback excellence. His rookie cards and autographs remain cornerstones in any serious quarterback-focused collection.

Eli Manning: Big-Game Legacy and New York Lore

Eli Manning’s career is inseparable from postseason moments. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2004, he spent 16 seasons with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs—both coming in iconic upset victories over Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. He finished his career with more than 57,000 passing yards, 366 touchdowns, and a streak of 210 consecutive starts, securing his place in Hall of Fame conversations. He's currently a finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 after failing to be selected in his first season of eligibility.

2008 TOPPS CHROME #TC151 ELI MANNING ELI MANNING COLLECTION | PSA

Those championship performances, particularly the Super Bowl wins that denied Brady history, give Eli’s key rookies and signed issues a unique emotional and historical pull within the hobby.

Rivalries That Defined an Era

Together, Brady, Peyton, and Eli didn’t just dominate the league; they collided when it mattered most. Brady and Peyton met 17 times, with Brady holding an 11-6 edge, though Peyton claimed several pivotal AFC Championship victories. Brady and Eli faced off five times, with Eli holding a 3-2 advantage, including a 2-0 record in Super Bowls. The Manning brothers met three times, with Peyton’s teams going 3-0 against Eli’s Giants.

Those matchups are a big reason cards tied to these players resonate so deeply: they represent overlapping legacies forged under championship pressure.

A Super Bowl Spotlight for Collectors

With the Super Bowl Spotlight Auction, PSA is offering more than premium cards. This Spotlight Auction provides a tangible link to football history through the collections of the players who defined an era. As Super Bowl week approaches, few storylines capture the spirit of the game better than Brady, Peyton, and Eli Manning, now converging again—this time on cardboard.