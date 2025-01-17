Insane Michael Jordan Card Collection Found In Arizona Home
A collection of over 500 Michael Jordan sports cards, many rare and very valuable, were discovered in shoe boxes located inside a home in Tucson, Arizona. Auction Monthly was contacted by a man who had inherited his brother's rare sports card collection.
The collection is believed to be valued well into the six-figures.
“We are thrilled to announce the discovery of this extraordinary basketball card collection," says Ryan Jones, Auction Monthly's Director of Marketing & Public Relations. "The sheer volume of high-grade Michael Jordan cards, coupled with the inclusion of rare inserts and cards from other basketball legends like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, makes this a once-in-a-generation find. We anticipate significant interest from collectors worldwide."
“Typically, collections from a specific era feature a variety of trading cards from all the top prospects of that time," Jones continued. "However, this collector, dedicated to acquiring items from the player they deemed the greatest of all time, resulted in an unprecedented return on investment. This success may really compel investors to reconsider their strategies. Chasing the next rising star might not always be the most lucrative path. Investing in the legacies of all-time greats like in this example may offer a more substantial long-term return."
Oh the many noteworthy cards, the 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Jambalaya
Michael Jordan #6 has an example that has sold this month. A PSA 9 sold on eBay for $38,300:
The collection also contained multiple ungraded 1998 Topps East - West Michael Jordan / Kobe Bryant refractors. PSA 10s have been selling recently for $7,000.
Other noteworthy Michael Jordan cards without recent sales include:
- Two 2001 Topps Chrome Black Refractors /50
- 1996 Flair Showcase Row O Legacy Collection /150
- Ultra Power Supreme 1996 Topps Chrome & 1998 Topps Chrome Preview Jordan Refractors
The collection is currently being graded, including several cards sent to PSA. Many will be sold by Auction Monthly.
More info will be provided by Collectibles On SI when the grades pop.