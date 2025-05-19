Michael Jordan Jersey Sells for $2.6 Million
One legend, 17 games, and countless memories in a Bull’s jersey that has now sold at auction. Michael Jordan’s 1992-93 game-worn uniform sold at Heritage Auction for $2.6 million (with buyer’s premium). This uniform was worn for 17 games with the Bulls, during which Jordan led the NBA in scoring for the seventh straight season (tying Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive seasons).
MeiGray and Sports Investors Authentication photo matching services matched this jersey to the one on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which was issued on October 18th, 1993.
Although this sale demonstrates Jordan’s legacy and his continued popularity even after he retired, the most expensive Jordan jerseys sale is still his “Last Dance” jersey, which sold for a little over $10 million in 2022. This jersey was worn in game 1 of the 1998 NBA finals, which ended in Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeating the Utah Jazz and Jordan earning his sixth ring. These sales remind the collectible world that greatness simply doesn’t fade, but it accrues value. This is just one of the many head-turning jersey sales from a legend in their respective sport.
Babe Ruth’s “called shot” jersey seems to be a solid starting point when talking about legendary jersey auctions. This historic moment, and jersey, continues to be the highest recorded sale of sports memorabilia, selling for $24 million in August of 2024. Sold through Heritage Auction, this jersey signifies history with a single point of a finger and a home run to back it up.
Another historic jersey sale comes from Kobe Bryant’s NBA Debut Jersey, which was auctioned at Sotheby’s for $7 million this past April. This marks the second highest NBA jersey sale in history, and signifies the greatness that the late Kobe Bryant carried with him. This jersey was worn for the Black Mamba’s NBA debut game back on November 3rd, 1996. Although Bryant did not score in this game, he would later become an all-star in his rookie season, and the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year Award.
To some, this may just be a jersey, but to others this is a piece of history that a price tag cannot be placed on. These jersey’s all have one common theme: Greatness. Game-worn jerseys don’t get auctioned for millions for players who are simply ordinary. Only the upper-echelon have a chance to create a legacy even after they retire from the game they once dominated in. In this instance, Jordan continues to win, even off the floor. The ‘92-’93 season proved to be a pivotal point in Jordan’s career, as it led to his third straight NBA title. Decades later, fans and collectors are still paying top dollar to hold a piece of history that will forever be remembered by the masses.