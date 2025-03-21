Mariners To Wear Nintendo Ad Patches On Their Sleeve
The relationship between Nintendo and the Seattle Mariners will be front and center come opening day, when the team will wear their first-ever sleeve ad on their jerseys. According to a MLB.com press release, the patches will debut on opening day against the Las Vegas Athletics on March 27th.
The team will have different patch designs for their home and away jerseys, according to the report. Their home patches will more recognizable race track logo, while away from Seattle the patch will advertise their Nintendo Switch 2.
Believe it or not, the partnership between the game-making superstar company Nintendo and the Seattle Mariners began in 1992, when then-CEO Hiroshi Yamauchi bought a controlling interest in the team as a thank you to the community for their home office location support.
It's one of the more fun sleeve ads, if you will. According to Google, the average age of Nintendo users are between 20 and 35, with survey results showing users into their 40s. While the average users are past their teens, the partnership could attract younger kids to the game, or at least to become fans of the team!
Nintendo is one of the most recognizable logos, close to the same level as Coca-cola, or McDonalds. And picture being a kid, and seeing that logo on the sleeve of Julio Rodriguez as he belts a ball over the center field fence, bang, core-memory created! According to the press release, Rodriguez has been named as the brand ambassador.
And the trickle down effect (or the hope) is that more fans of the game, mean more collectors of trading cards.
“It’s a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio,” said Doug Bowser, President and Chief Operating Officer, Nintendo of America. “Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home. Nintendo has a lot of exciting news this year and through collaborations like this one, we can’t wait to create even more smiles across all generations. Go Mariners!”