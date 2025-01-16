The $20,750 Superfractor: Paul Skenes’ Cards Are the Hobby’s New Gold Standard
As a collector who loves the game of baseball and collecting trading cards, it’s exciting to see the attention Paul Skenes is generating among collectors and fans. When I heard about his 2024 Topps Stadium Club 1/1 Superfractor selling for an astonishing $20,750, I couldn’t help but think about what makes Skenes so special and why his cards have become the newest Gold Standard throughout the hobby.
Skenes, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has been nothing short of the much needed revelation Major League Baseball has needed for years, if not, decades. At LSU, he dominated college baseball, leading his team to a national championship and earning comparisons to some of the greatest pitchers in history. With a fastball that routinely hits triple digits and a devastating slider, Skenes combines power and precision in a way that’s rarely seen. Watching him pitch reminds me of Roger Clemens, his fiery demeanor and ability to intimidate hitters, and the elegance of Sandy Koufax, who redefined pitching in his era with both artistry and precision.
What Paul Skenes Baseball Cards Can I Buy for $500 or Less?
Collectors are flocking to Skenes’ cards for good reason. First, his potential to be a generational talent is undeniable. The Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping he’ll anchor their rotation for years to come. Second, there’s a strong appetite for investing in players who can become the face of baseball. Skenes, with his unique combination of talent and charisma, fits the bill perfectly and value of his cards are nothing short of astonishing.
It should be noted that although $20,750 is a fairly high number, other recent sales include his 2024 Topps Chrome Update Superfractor Auto 1/1 which sold for $111,000 and his 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor Auto 1/1 which sold for $123,220.
The card market has always favored players with hype and upside. Just like Mike Trout’s rookie cards skyrocketed as he became the best player of his generation, collectors are betting that Skenes could follow a similar trajectory for pitchers. What sets his cards apart, though, is the rarity.
The 1/1 Superfractor, is a stunning gold card with a unique shine, and is considered by many to be the ultimate prize for collectors.
So, what can we expect for the value of his cards going forward? If Skenes lives up to the hype and the lofty expectations, his cards could appreciate significantly. Pitchers historically haven’t received the same hobby love as hitters, but that’s starting to change. Shohei Ohtani has paved the way for a renewed appreciation of pitching excellence, and Skenes could certainly benefit from this shift.
As a long-time collector, I’m torn between wanting to hold onto Skenes’ cards as part of my personal collection and exploring the financial upside of his current and future success given the fact he's become the new Gold Standard. Either way, he’s already inspired a new wave of interest in pitching prospects. Watching his journey unfold is a reminder of why we love this hobby and the game of baseball itself. Who knows? Maybe someday I’ll have my own piece of Skenes history to cherish.