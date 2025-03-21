Jackson Holliday Topps Debut Patch Auto Card Sold for Huge Amount
On the same night that we got to see Paul Skenes Topps Debut Patch sell for over a million dollars, Jackson Holliday's Topps Debut Patch card also ended at auction. After 43 bids on Fanatics auction site, his card closed at a $198.000.
While this is no chump change, I honestly thought this card would go for a lot more.
The Baltimore Orioles drafted Holliday with the first pick in the 2022 Draft, and he quickly went through the ranks of the minor leagues. Continuously being a top prospect in all the reports out there, Holliday finally made his debut in 2024. At just 20 years old, he got a taste of the major leagues playing in 60 games. While he did struggle some, everyone in the organization can see why he was chosen with the first pick in the draft.
Jackson Holliday isn't the only one in his family to play in the MLB, his father Matt Holliday played from the early 2000's until 2018. Matt was a 7x All-Star playing the majority of his time with the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.
2024 Topps came out with the MLB Debut patch this year, and it has been an incredible hit for the company. There have been plenty of public bounties around the Topps Debut patch cards, with celebrities, social media influencers, to MLB teams making offers. It has been such a hit, that Topps are making plans to expand into other markets like the NBA and NFL.
With the uniqueness and rarity of these debut cards, you have also seen friends and family members of the players going after these Debut cards. With that said, I have to wonder if Jackson's father ended up being the winner of his card.
I do feel his card ended up closing lower than it should have, and there is some value and upside left to this card. With his card yet to be graded, and him having a solid start to spring training, I wouldn't be surprised to see this card become available again.