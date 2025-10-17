Celebrate Steph Curry’s Career With Sports Illustrated’s Special Issue
Year 17 begins now.
Believe it or not, Warriors superstar Steph Curry is approaching two full decades starring on an NBA court. A dream that began when he was a scrawny 6'3" point guard at Davidson has transformed into one of the most transcendent careers the game of basketball has ever seen.
Over 16 seasons in the NBA, Curry has forever changed the way the game is played with his three-point shot. He has helped establish a dynasty in the Bay Area, leading the Warriors to four championships in an eight-year span, and was named the NBA MVP twice (2015 and ’16). With every outside shot he drains, Curry continues to distance himself from the pack as the NBA’s all-time three-point leader, a record he claimed in December 2021 at Madison Square Garden. Back in March, Curry became the only player in league history to swish at least 4,000 career triples—a number that sits at 4,058 entering the 2025–26 campaign. In 2022, Sports Illustrated named Curry its Sportsperson of the Year. (That issue is available for purchase here.)
This year, Curry and the Warriors will be chasing a fifth championship. Golden State's new-look core of Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler was rolling after the trade deadline last season before injuries hit the locker room and ended hopes of a run to the NBA Finals in the second round. Back healthy again this fall, Curry aims to add a few more accolades to his already stacked résumé.
To celebrate Curry’s career accomplishments, Sports Illustrated is releasing a special edition magazine. The issue includes Sports Illustrated's greatest hits covering Curry’s career on and off the floor, from his collegiate days at Davidson to his four championships with the Warriors’ dynasty.
The special tribute issue is available on newsstands and for online purchase now at the link above for $15.99.