Brothers Seth, Steph Curry Will Be Warriors Teammates for 2025–26 Season

It'd be a professional first for the brothers.

Patrick Andres

Steph Curry (left) and Seth Curry (right) will team up in the professional ranks for the first time.
Steph Curry (left) and Seth Curry (right) will team up in the professional ranks for the first time. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 2026 Warriors season will reportedly be a family affair.

Golden State is signing guard Seth Curry to a one-year contract, according to a Tuesday evening report from Shams Charania of ESPN. If confirmed, Seth and legendary Warriors guard Steph Curry—brothers two years apart in age—would be NBA teammates for the first time.

In contrast to Steph—the worldwide face of Golden State—Seth has experienced a well-traveled NBA career. He has played on nine teams in 11 seasons, suiting up most frequently (170 games) for the Mavericks. Twice, Seth has only appeared one game for a franchise (the Cavaliers and Grizzlies, both in 2014).

In 2025, Seth played 68 games—a six-year high—for the Hornets. He shot .456 from three-point range to lead the league, averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

The Warriors' new brother act will take the floor for the first time against the Lakers on Oct. 21, seeking to improve on their highest winning percentage in three years.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

