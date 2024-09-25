Collectibles On SI

Ohtani 50th Home Run Ball Lands at Goldin Auctions

Shohei Ohtani's storied 50th home run ball has been consigned to Goldin Auctions

Mike J.W.H.

Sep 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates on a game tying solo home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates on a game tying solo home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

When Shohei Ohtani hit his 50th home run of the season on September 19th, it secured the first 50/50 (50 home runs / 50 stolen bases) in MLB history. There has been much mystery around the ball since then, including a report that the person who left with the ball did so after turning down an offer for $300,000 from the Los Angeles Dodgers:

On Wednesday, Goldin Auctions Co. announced that the ball had landed with them, presumably consigned by that individual, and authenticated by an MLB Authenticated Hologram sticker.

Shohei Ohtani 50/50 ball
Shohei Ohtani 50/50 ball / Goldin Auctions

The ball will go to auction starting on Friday, September 27th, with an opening bid of $500,000, but includes a Buy It Now option of $4,500,000 until October 9th.

“Ohtani is truly one-of-a-kind, and the 50-50 record may be his crowning achievement. We’re honored to bring this iconic item to collectors. This is a piece of baseball history that fans and historians around the world will remember for decades to come,” said Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin.

This story is developing...

Published |Modified
Mike J.W.H.

MIKE J.W.H.

Mike runs the hobby YouTube channel Junk Wax Hero, where he talks about a lot of different aspects of the hobby from a collector’s perspective. His most popular series is Attic Find Friday. He also writes a free weekly hobby recap newsletter at junkwaxhero.com. It’s a cliche, but his favorite card is the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr.

Home/Auctions