Ohtani 50th Home Run Ball Lands at Goldin Auctions
When Shohei Ohtani hit his 50th home run of the season on September 19th, it secured the first 50/50 (50 home runs / 50 stolen bases) in MLB history. There has been much mystery around the ball since then, including a report that the person who left with the ball did so after turning down an offer for $300,000 from the Los Angeles Dodgers:
On Wednesday, Goldin Auctions Co. announced that the ball had landed with them, presumably consigned by that individual, and authenticated by an MLB Authenticated Hologram sticker.
The ball will go to auction starting on Friday, September 27th, with an opening bid of $500,000, but includes a Buy It Now option of $4,500,000 until October 9th.
“Ohtani is truly one-of-a-kind, and the 50-50 record may be his crowning achievement. We’re honored to bring this iconic item to collectors. This is a piece of baseball history that fans and historians around the world will remember for decades to come,” said Ken Goldin, Founder and CEO of Goldin.
This story is developing...