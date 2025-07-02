Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cards Plummet in Value Despite Championship Win

:// Generate —> #CardLadder #LadderHeadlines



The 2018 National Treasures Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) /99 #121 PSA 10 (pop 5) set an all-time high when it sold for $91,842.00 (Mar 6, 2025) via Auction with Alt. pic.twitter.com/hNze1H5tHQ