LeBron, Kobe Dual Logoman 1/1 Card Sells For $1.1 Million
The 2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman autographed card of LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant just sold for more than a million dollars on Goldin Auctions. The final amount after 11 bids was $1,161,440 with the buyer's premium.
It's an incredible piece of collectible and sports history. Two of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball on one card. And with the untimely passing of Bryant, cards with his autographs just keep adding value.
It's graded a pedestrian 6.5 (auto 9), with it being a thick card and 17 years old it could be expected to have enough wear and tear on it warrant that grade. But regardless of the grade these dual autos of historic players can still fetch seven figures.
The card was a part of Goldin Auctions' 2025 Spring Golding Auction Collection.
And while this card went for more than $1 million, it isn't the highest selling James/Bryant card Goldin has sold. According to Card Ladder, a 2006 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection featuring James and Bryant, along with Michael Jordan, sold for $1.68 million on August 6th, 2022. It was a non-autographed triple logoman, graded PSA Authentic.
The previous dual James/Bryant auto card also came from Goldin. Sales history on Card Ladder shows the 2004-2005 version, slabbed PSA Authentic with a 10 auto grade, selling on June 14th, 2023 for $840,000.