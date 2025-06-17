Collectibles On SI

LeBron, Kobe Dual Logoman 1/1 Card Sells For $1.1 Million

Cole Benz

Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) battle for position
Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) battle for position / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman autographed card of LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant just sold for more than a million dollars on Goldin Auctions. The final amount after 11 bids was $1,161,440 with the buyer's premium.

RELATED: Five Must Have Cards For The Grant Hill Collector

Lebron James, Kobe Bryant
2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James/Kobe Bryant 1-of-1 dual autographed logoman, graded PSA 6.5. / Goldin | https://shorturl.at/EBnnP


It's an incredible piece of collectible and sports history. Two of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball on one card. And with the untimely passing of Bryant, cards with his autographs just keep adding value.

It's graded a pedestrian 6.5 (auto 9), with it being a thick card and 17 years old it could be expected to have enough wear and tear on it warrant that grade. But regardless of the grade these dual autos of historic players can still fetch seven figures.


The card was a part of Goldin Auctions' 2025 Spring Golding Auction Collection.

LeBron James, Kobe Bryant
2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James/Kobe Bryant 1-of-1 dual autographed logoman, back side, graded PSA 6.5. / Goldin | https://shorturl.at/EBnnP


And while this card went for more than $1 million, it isn't the highest selling James/Bryant card Goldin has sold. According to Card Ladder, a 2006 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection featuring James and Bryant, along with Michael Jordan, sold for $1.68 million on August 6th, 2022. It was a non-autographed triple logoman, graded PSA Authentic.

The previous dual James/Bryant auto card also came from Goldin. Sales history on Card Ladder shows the 2004-2005 version, slabbed PSA Authentic with a 10 auto grade, selling on June 14th, 2023 for $840,000.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

Home/Auctions