Shohei Ohtani's 1/1 Topps Dynasty 50/50 Autograph - Goldin 100 Auction
One of the most epic modern day sport cards ever pulled, is going to auction next week. I am talking about the 2024 Topps Dynasty Shohei Ohtani 1/1 auto. What makes this card a masterpiece, is what it represents. The 2 game used pieces are his pants, and batting gloves in the game in which he became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs, and steal 50 bases in the same season. The signature is a gorgeous gold auto, absolutely popping out with the black background of the card.
Who better to promote this card, than Goldin Auctions. Goldin is known to sell some of the rarest, most sought-after sports memorabilia, cards, anything collectible really, anyone has ever seen. From Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball (sold for $4,392,000) to Michael Jordan’s 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate logo Signature (sold for $2,928,000). Goldin stands above the rest, when it comes to promoting, and getting the biggest bang for your buck.
Starting on January 22nd, Ohtani’s card will be available for bidding in the Goldin 100. Who better to spotlighted in the Goldin 100, than the legendary Shohei Ohtani. He has become today’s version of Babe Ruth. Some claim, he is better than “The Babe”. Ohtani is a two way player, already winning 3 MVPs, a ROY award, and even finished 4th in the Cy Young award back in 2022. This past year, due to a surgery, he was unable to pitch for the LA Dodgers. So playing DH, he went out and led the league with 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, and 134 runs scored.
And there is no proof of him slowing down.
When selected into the Goldin 100, Ken Goldin will do everything possible to promote the biggest auction out there. Ken will go on TV, conduct videos, put out full catalogs promoting and spotlighting all the items. Showcases upon showcases are highlighting the items. If requested, private viewings are also available.
With millions of followers on social media, there is only 2nd place compared to Goldin.
This is going to bring out some of the biggest hitters in the hobby, and what better way to start, than with Ohtani being front and center.