Collectibles On SI

Topps Celebrates Tottenham Hotspur's 2025 UEFA Europa League Title With This Card

Michael Terry

https://www.si.com/soccer/ange-postecoglou-addresses-spurs-future-after-europa-league
https://www.si.com/soccer/ange-postecoglou-addresses-spurs-future-after-europa-league / SI.com

On Thursday in Bilbao, English club Tottenham Hotspur finally ended a 17-year title drought with a 1-0 win over fellow EPL team Manchester United. Tottenham, who's currently mired in 16th in the English Premier League table, salvaged a disappointing season with their first trophy since winning the English League Cup in 2008.

Topps Now Tottenham Hotspur 2025 UEFA Europa League Winners / Topps NOW

RELATED: Lamine Yamal and Travis Scott Link Up for 1/1 Dual Autograph Card

To celebrate the moment, Topps NOW released a commemrative card featuing the Tottenham players celebrating following the match with the long-awaited trophy. At the middle of it all, raising the trophy, is club captain and legend Son Heung-min.

The card was made available on Friday, and will remain so until May 30 at 6 A.M EST. In addition to the base card offering, the release will include parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, as well as a 1-of-1 FoilFractor.

Topps Now Tottenham Hotspur Official Confeiti Relic /10 / Topps NOW

In addition to the parallels, Topps Now will also release relic cards from Tottenham's big night in Bilbao. Relics numbered to 25 and 10 will include confetti dropped onto the field during the pictured postgame celebration.

RELATED: Topps Chrome Big Apple Boxes are Back at Fanatics Fest 2025

2025 Topps Now Tottenham Hotspur Game-Used Ball Relic 1/1 / Topps Now

RELATED: Topps Now Brings Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson to WWE Cards

Relics numbered to 5, as well as a 1-of-1 relic card will feature game-used ball relics.

Topps Now Lamine Yamal & Travis Scott Auto 1/1 / Topps Now

Topps NOW recently released a soccer card commemorating Lamine Yamal and rapper Travis Scott meeting up after a famous Barcelona win against rival Real Madrid, which demanded a print run of over 20,000.

MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/News