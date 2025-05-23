Topps Celebrates Tottenham Hotspur's 2025 UEFA Europa League Title With This Card
On Thursday in Bilbao, English club Tottenham Hotspur finally ended a 17-year title drought with a 1-0 win over fellow EPL team Manchester United. Tottenham, who's currently mired in 16th in the English Premier League table, salvaged a disappointing season with their first trophy since winning the English League Cup in 2008.
RELATED: Lamine Yamal and Travis Scott Link Up for 1/1 Dual Autograph Card
To celebrate the moment, Topps NOW released a commemrative card featuing the Tottenham players celebrating following the match with the long-awaited trophy. At the middle of it all, raising the trophy, is club captain and legend Son Heung-min.
The card was made available on Friday, and will remain so until May 30 at 6 A.M EST. In addition to the base card offering, the release will include parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, as well as a 1-of-1 FoilFractor.
In addition to the parallels, Topps Now will also release relic cards from Tottenham's big night in Bilbao. Relics numbered to 25 and 10 will include confetti dropped onto the field during the pictured postgame celebration.
RELATED: Topps Chrome Big Apple Boxes are Back at Fanatics Fest 2025
RELATED: Topps Now Brings Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson to WWE Cards
Relics numbered to 5, as well as a 1-of-1 relic card will feature game-used ball relics.
Topps NOW recently released a soccer card commemorating Lamine Yamal and rapper Travis Scott meeting up after a famous Barcelona win against rival Real Madrid, which demanded a print run of over 20,000.