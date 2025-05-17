Topps Launches UCC Chrome With Assist From Soccer Legend Clint Dempsey
Fans and collectors came out in large numbers for the launch of Topps’ latest line of soccer cards.
The launch party for 2024-25 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions, held on Thursday night at Classic Football Shirts in New York City, was highlighted by the appearance of former U.S. striker and Hall of Famer Clint Dempsey.
The party featured box breaks, with assistance from Dave & Adam's Card World, along with plenty of giveaways. Dempsey, who played with Premier League clubs Tottenham and Fulham, even got a chance to rip packs.
As for the product itself, Topps Chrome UCC has a massive checklist. Beyond a 200-card base set, this set is loaded with autographs, inserts and plenty of parallels.
Available in several configurations, including hobby and jumbo. Hobby boxes contain one autograph, while jumbos have three. For those chasing parallels rainbows, each card has more than 40 different versions.
As far as signatures go, Chrome Autographs are where most come from. The checklist here has 175 signers -- including Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer -- along with more than two dozen levels of parallels.
Hobby boxes retail for $180. Jumbo boxes sell for $420.