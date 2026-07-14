Babe Ruth PSA 2 Baseball Card Sells for PSA 7 Price

A 1933 World Wide Gum Babe Ruth #80 graded PSA 2 sold for an astonishing $72,000 through Fanatics Collect on July 12th. The card’s grade is low, but its eye appeal is exceptional.

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It features strong color, tremendous centering, and a clean image of Ruth that looks far better than what collectors normally expect from a PSA 2. The card also received a Fanatics Collect Eye Appeal designation, placing it among the top 15% of cards evaluated within its grade.

The previous two sales of this card in a PSA 2 were $9,900 (11/24/2025) and $9,950 (9/21/2025). Lower-grade vintage cards usually sell for a slight premium when they have excellent eye appeal and centering, but a 7X price jump is almost unheard of. Bidders were willing to pay an enormous premium for a card whose technical condition and overall appearance told two very different stories. But the card was not without any blemishes.

It’s a PSA 2 That Looks Like a PSA 7, Except for a Small Stain on the Back

The PSA 2 that sold for $72,000 has stronger eye appeal than this PSA 7, which sold for $90,000 in 2023. | Card Ladder

Many low-grade pre-war cards have obvious defects. They may be badly off-center, heavily creased, stained across the front, or suffer from rounded corners. At first glance, there is nothing about the front of the Babe Ruth card that suggests a PSA 2 grade.

Ruth is perfectly centered. The colors are vibrant, the image is sharply registered, and the corners are sharp. There are also no major creases running through Ruth’s face or body. The most significant visible problem appears on the back, where a dark stain sits near the lower-right corner.

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That stain likely played an important role in limiting the card’s technical grade. However, it has virtually no effect on how the card presents when viewed from the front. That difference is central to understanding the $72,000 auction result.

A grading company must account for damage wherever it appears. Even so, damage on the back is usually factored in less than damage on the front (a nuance recently confirmed by the head grader of CGC on a Sports Card Investor YouTube video). A collector usually believes that a stain on the back matters far less than flawless centering, rich color, and pristine image quality on the front.

A PSA 7 copy of the 1933 World Wide Gum Babe Ruth #80 last sold for $84,000 on December 8th, 2024, following a $90,000 sale in 2023. Meanwhile, a PSA 6 copy last sold for $43,200 on September 25th, 2025. By commanding $72,000 on July 12th, this PSA 2 copy effectively sold for a PSA 7 price.

Technically, It Is Not a Goudey Card

Same Ruth image, different set. The 1933 World Wide Gum #80 on the left is often called a “Canadian Goudey,” while the actual 1933 Goudey #144 on the right sold for $15,000 on June 4, 2026. | Card Ladder

The auction listing identified the card as a “1933 Goudey World Wide Gum” Babe Ruth card, but that description deserves clarification. The card is technically part of the 1933 World Wide Gum set, not the American 1933 Goudey set. World Wide Gum issued cards in Canada featuring artwork and designs that are nearly identical to Goudey’s famous American set. Because of that relationship, collectors frequently refer to World Wide Gum cards as “Canadian Goudeys.”

That nickname is widely understood within the hobby, but the two sets are distinct. The familiar American version is the 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #144. The card that sold through Fanatics Collect is the 1933 World Wide Gum Babe Ruth #80. Calling it a Goudey is understandable hobby shorthand, but “1933 World Wide Gum #80” is the more technically accurate description.

The Canadian set is significantly scarcer but less prestigious than the 1933 Goudey set from the United States. The 1933 World Wide Gum Ruth #80 has a total population count of 185, while the 1933 Goudey #144 has a total population count of 2,761.

Despite being more common, the Goudey cards are usually more expensive than the lesser-known “World Wide Gums.” A PSA 6 Babe Ruth 1933 Goudey #144 recently sold for $96,000.

The Eye-Appeal Premium

These four Lou Gehrig cards prove that not all PSA 1s are created equal. The number on the label may be the same, but the eye appeal is worlds apart. | Eye Appeal Inc.

Grading by companies like PSA has established a standardized market for vintage cards. Grades provide collectors with useful information about authenticity and condition, but a single number cannot fully measure a card’s visual impact. Two cards carrying the same PSA 2 grade can look dramatically different.

One may have several heavy creases across the image, faded colors, and poor centering. Another may have excellent centering and a nearly flawless-looking front but receive the same grade because of a stain, paper loss, or another technical defect on the back of the card.

The numerical grade may be identical, but the cards can be worlds apart in eye appeal. That appears to be what bidders recognized with this Ruth. The old hobby saying, “Buy the card, not the grade,” has never been more clearly demonstrated.

Could This Sale Affect the Lower-Grade Vintage Market?

This Mickey Mantle 1958 Topps PSA 2.5 sold for $800 in June. It sold for slightly more than a typical PSA 3 copy of this card because of its eye appeal and centering. | Card Ladder

One exceptional auction result does not instantly reset the market, but a sale of this magnitude may change the way collectors evaluate certain lower-grade vintage cards moving forward.

Historically, buyers have filtered their searches by numerical grade. A PSA 4 may automatically receive more attention than a PSA 2, even when the lower-grade card has superior centering, stronger color, and fewer distracting front-facing defects. This Ruth sale provides a powerful reason to look beyond the number on a slab.

The sale may encourage collectors and dealers to pay closer attention to low-grade cards that present far above their technical grade. It could increase demand for vintage cards whose most serious defects are confined to the back.

Babe Ruth is on the Rise

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Another iconic PSA 2 Babe Ruth card that sold for an all-time high on July 12th is the 1933 Goudey #53. The famous yellow Ruth in a PSA 2 holder sold for $25,600, more than doubling in value over the last year compared to a PSA 2 copy that sold for just $12,500 in July 2025.

Back in 2010, a Goudey Babe Ruth #53 in a PSA 2 could be bought for just $1,600. Vintage cards featuring icons universally considered the "GOATs" (Greatest of All Time) remain red hot in the marketplace, and many collectors believe Ruth cards still have room to grow.

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$25,600 may seem like an incredibly high price for a PSA 2 card with an overall population count of 2,110, but it looks undervalued when compared to the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. A PSA 2 copy of the iconic Mantle sold for $91,500 on a July 10th auction, just months after an all-time record for a PSA 2 Mantle was established in February 2026 at $122,000.