Top 6 Iconic Pee Wee Reese Baseball Cards
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Pee Wee Reese is connected to two of the most iconic images in baseball history. The first shows Reese placing his arm around Jackie Robinson as Robinson endured racist abuse during his groundbreaking rookie season in 1947. It was immensely important because it showed a visible statement of acceptance at a time when Robinson was facing severe racial hostility. Reese's gesture quickly quieted the hostile crowd.
The second image appears on Reese’s baseball card from the 1953 Bowman Color set. The card shows Reese soaring through the air above second base while turning a double play. With its horizontal format and brilliant colors, it is frequently described as the “prettiest card ever made.” It is the only horizontal card in 1953 Bowman’s entire 160-card checklist. But like every other card from the legendary set, it completely lacks text, team logos, or facsimile signatures on the front. By stripping away the graphics, the card resembles a miniature portrait, forcing the viewer to focus entirely on the iconic image.
These two images perfectly capture why Reese remains such an important figure to both fans and baseball card collectors. “Pee Wee” was not an overwhelming power hitter or a statistical outlier, but he was a respected captain, elite defensive shortstop, and leader of the greatest era in Brooklyn Dodgers history. The Hall of Fame shortstop helped the Dodgers win seven National League pennants and their historic first World Series championship in 1955.
Reese missed three full seasons while serving in the United States Navy during World War II but was still selected to the National League All-Star squad consecutively from 1942 through 1954 (excluding his wartime service). To this day, he remains the Dodgers' all-time franchise leader in runs scored (1,338) and walks (1,210).
His playing-days card catalog stretches from the final major set produced before World War II (1941 Play Ball) to 1958 Topps, spanning some of the most famous Bowman and Topps sets of all time. While there are many incredible Reese cards to choose from, we have narrowed our list down to the six most iconic and valuable Pee Wee Reese baseball cards of all time.
6. 1953 Topps Pee Wee Reese #76
Record Sale: $11,317
Recent PSA 7 sale: $699
Recent PSA 2 sale: $116
Total Population (amount of cards graded by PSA, Beckett, SGC, and CGC): 2,898
Card Info and Appeal: This card features a beautifully detailed, hand-painted portrait of Reese. The 1953 Topps set is considered by many to be the most beautiful baseball card set of all time. The back of the card features a blurb referencing the fact that his nickname "Pee Wee" didn't come from his height. (He was 5’10”). The name came from his boyhood mastery of marbles, as he was a champion marble shooter (and a small marble is called a "pee wee"). Reese helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 1953, where they lost to the Yankees in six games.
5. 1950 Bowman Pee Wee Reese #21
Record Sale: $31,210 (PSA 9)
Recent PSA 7 sale: $930
Recent PSA 2 sale: $76
Total Population: 1,142
Card Info and Appeal: This Reese card is “pee wee,” as it is the last year that Bowman used the smaller 2-1/16" by 2-1/2" format for their card dimensions. Like 1953 Topps, the set is celebrated for its hand-painted colorful design. Reese finished 4th in the entire National League with 91 walks in 1950, highlighting his elite plate discipline. Only two PSA 9 copies of this card exist, and there are no PSA 10s.
4. 1949 Bowman Pee Wee Reese #36
Record Sale: $11,646
Recent PSA 7 sale: $700
Recent PSA 2 sale: $250
Total Population: 1,317
Card Info and Appeal: Because Reese does not have a 1948 card in Leaf or Bowman, this is his first mainstream card since 1941. Cards were not produced from 1942-1947 because of rationing during World War II. The 1949 Bowman set has two distinct variations: a common white-back and a much scarcer gray-back. Only one PSA 10 copy of this card and eight PSA 9 copies of this card exist.
3. 1952 Topps Pee Wee Reese #333
Record Sale: $61,350 (PSA 9)
Recent PSA 7 sale: $6,405
Recent PSA 2 sale: $720
Total Population: 1,103
Card Info and Appeal: 1952 Topps is the most iconic baseball set of all time. Pee Wee Reese’s card is especially desirable because it belongs to the high-number series, like the famous 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311. These cards were distributed in much smaller quantities and are considerably scarcer than cards from the earlier portions of the set. Only one PSA 10 copy of this card exists, and there are only five PSA 9s.
2. 1941 Play Ball Pee Wee Reese #54 Rookie Card
Record Sale: $72,000 (PSA 9)
Recent PSA 7 sale: $4,352
Recent PSA 2 sale: $653
Total Population: 1,303
Card Info and Appeal: This is the only mainstream rookie card of the Hall of Fame shortstop. Shortly after this card was printed, the United States entered World War II and paper rationing went into effect, making this card part of the last “pre-war” baseball card set. The card captures a 22-year-old Reese, who helped the Dodgers reach the World Series during his second season in 1941. There are only 2 PSA 9s and no PSA 10s of this iconic rookie card.
1. 1953 Bowman Color Pee Wee Reese #33
Record Sale: $39,000 (SCG 10)
Recent PSA 7 sale: $2,600
Recent PSA 2 sale: $525
Total Population: 1,303
Card Info and Appeal: The image was captured at spring training by sports photographer David Peskin. Peskin had Reese leap repeatedly over a teammate to capture the perfect photograph against a beautiful blue sky. There has been a decades-long debate among hobbyists over the photo's origin, but researchers now believe it was taken in 1946 at City Island Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida. The identity of the player sliding under Reese remains a vintage baseball card mystery. There is one PSA 10 copy and 19 PSA 9 copies of this card in existence.
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David is a collector based in Georgia and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and New York Knicks. He is an avid sports card collector with a strong passion for vintage baseball cards and vintage on-card autographs. David enjoys obtaining autographs through the mail and loves connecting with other knowledgeable collectors to discuss the history and evolution of the hobby. He also previously wrote about the New York Giants for GMENHQ.com