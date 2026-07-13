Top 6 Iconic Pee Wee Reese Baseball Cards

Pee Wee Reese is connected to two of the most iconic images in baseball history. The first shows Reese placing his arm around Jackie Robinson as Robinson endured racist abuse during his groundbreaking rookie season in 1947. It was immensely important because it showed a visible statement of acceptance at a time when Robinson was facing severe racial hostility. Reese's gesture quickly quieted the hostile crowd.

A scene from 42 recreates the famous May 13, 1947 moment when Pee Wee Reese stood beside Jackie Robinson at Crosley Field in Cincinnati. The monument below, located at MCU Park in Brooklyn, honors that powerful moment of support and one of baseball’s most meaningful friendships. | eBay

The second image appears on Reese’s baseball card from the 1953 Bowman Color set. The card shows Reese soaring through the air above second base while turning a double play. With its horizontal format and brilliant colors, it is frequently described as the “prettiest card ever made.” It is the only horizontal card in 1953 Bowman’s entire 160-card checklist. But like every other card from the legendary set, it completely lacks text, team logos, or facsimile signatures on the front. By stripping away the graphics, the card resembles a miniature portrait, forcing the viewer to focus entirely on the iconic image.

These two images perfectly capture why Reese remains such an important figure to both fans and baseball card collectors. “Pee Wee” was not an overwhelming power hitter or a statistical outlier, but he was a respected captain, elite defensive shortstop, and leader of the greatest era in Brooklyn Dodgers history. The Hall of Fame shortstop helped the Dodgers win seven National League pennants and their historic first World Series championship in 1955.

Pee Wee Reese's high school career wasn't noteworthy, as the Courier Journal reported he weighed just 110 pounds as a senior. But Reese was discovered playing in a church league and eventually made his major league debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1940. He finished his career with 2,170 hits and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reese missed three full seasons while serving in the United States Navy during World War II but was still selected to the National League All-Star squad consecutively from 1942 through 1954 (excluding his wartime service). To this day, he remains the Dodgers' all-time franchise leader in runs scored (1,338) and walks (1,210).

His playing-days card catalog stretches from the final major set produced before World War II (1941 Play Ball) to 1958 Topps, spanning some of the most famous Bowman and Topps sets of all time. While there are many incredible Reese cards to choose from, we have narrowed our list down to the six most iconic and valuable Pee Wee Reese baseball cards of all time.

6. 1953 Topps Pee Wee Reese #76

Card Ladder

Record Sale: $11,317

Recent PSA 7 sale: $699

Recent PSA 2 sale: $116

Total Population (amount of cards graded by PSA, Beckett, SGC, and CGC): 2,898

Card Info and Appeal: This card features a beautifully detailed, hand-painted portrait of Reese. The 1953 Topps set is considered by many to be the most beautiful baseball card set of all time. The back of the card features a blurb referencing the fact that his nickname "Pee Wee" didn't come from his height. (He was 5’10”). The name came from his boyhood mastery of marbles, as he was a champion marble shooter (and a small marble is called a "pee wee"). Reese helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 1953, where they lost to the Yankees in six games.

5. 1950 Bowman Pee Wee Reese #21

Card Ladder

Record Sale: $31,210 (PSA 9)

Recent PSA 7 sale: $930

Recent PSA 2 sale: $76

Total Population: 1,142

Card Info and Appeal: This Reese card is “pee wee,” as it is the last year that Bowman used the smaller 2-1/16" by 2-1/2" format for their card dimensions. Like 1953 Topps, the set is celebrated for its hand-painted colorful design. Reese finished 4th in the entire National League with 91 walks in 1950, highlighting his elite plate discipline. Only two PSA 9 copies of this card exist, and there are no PSA 10s.

4. 1949 Bowman Pee Wee Reese #36

Card Ladder

Record Sale: $11,646

Recent PSA 7 sale: $700

Recent PSA 2 sale: $250

Total Population: 1,317

Card Info and Appeal: Because Reese does not have a 1948 card in Leaf or Bowman, this is his first mainstream card since 1941. Cards were not produced from 1942-1947 because of rationing during World War II. The 1949 Bowman set has two distinct variations: a common white-back and a much scarcer gray-back. Only one PSA 10 copy of this card and eight PSA 9 copies of this card exist.

3. 1952 Topps Pee Wee Reese #333

Card Ladder

Record Sale: $61,350 (PSA 9)

Recent PSA 7 sale: $6,405

Recent PSA 2 sale: $720

Total Population: 1,103

Card Info and Appeal: 1952 Topps is the most iconic baseball set of all time. Pee Wee Reese’s card is especially desirable because it belongs to the high-number series, like the famous 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311. These cards were distributed in much smaller quantities and are considerably scarcer than cards from the earlier portions of the set. Only one PSA 10 copy of this card exists, and there are only five PSA 9s.

2. 1941 Play Ball Pee Wee Reese #54 Rookie Card

Card Ladder

Record Sale: $72,000 (PSA 9)

Recent PSA 7 sale: $4,352

Recent PSA 2 sale: $653

Total Population: 1,303

Card Info and Appeal: This is the only mainstream rookie card of the Hall of Fame shortstop. Shortly after this card was printed, the United States entered World War II and paper rationing went into effect, making this card part of the last “pre-war” baseball card set. The card captures a 22-year-old Reese, who helped the Dodgers reach the World Series during his second season in 1941. There are only 2 PSA 9s and no PSA 10s of this iconic rookie card.

1. 1953 Bowman Color Pee Wee Reese #33

Card Ladder

Record Sale: $39,000 (SCG 10)

Recent PSA 7 sale: $2,600

Recent PSA 2 sale: $525

Total Population: 1,303

Card Info and Appeal: The image was captured at spring training by sports photographer David Peskin. Peskin had Reese leap repeatedly over a teammate to capture the perfect photograph against a beautiful blue sky. There has been a decades-long debate among hobbyists over the photo's origin, but researchers now believe it was taken in 1946 at City Island Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Florida. The identity of the player sliding under Reese remains a vintage baseball card mystery. There is one PSA 10 copy and 19 PSA 9 copies of this card in existence.