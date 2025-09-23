Ballon d’Or Winners Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati’s hobby market

The winners of the Ballon d’Or football's (soccer’s) most prestigious individual prize were announced in a ceremony by France football at the Theater De Chaulet in Paris. As was widely predicted, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele won his first Ballon d’Or after his stellar season leading PSG to victories in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

In a much closer race, Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati won the women’s award for the third year in a row, solidifying her as one of the greatest female footballers of all time. Now that the winners have been chosen, a closer look at some of Dembele and Bonmait’s hobby market.

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele Topps Merlin Relic red auto card numbered to 10 | 130point.com

Ousmane Dembele made his debut for Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundisluga in 2017 before quickly transferring to Spanish powerhouse Barcelona. However, it wasn’t until this past year that Dembele at age 28 broke out in a major way playing in his home country of France for PSG. As a result of being considered a bit of a late bloomer in football, his hobby market hasn’t exploded like other younger stars such as Jude Bellingham and Yamine Lamal.

That being said, Dembele does have a strong mix of higher end and more reasonably priced cards. Along with having affordable cards like his Topps Finest autos, Dembele does have some higher end cards such as his Merlin red auto numbered to 10 that sold for $400 per 130Point sales data. As I said in my previous article, I would expect those sales numbers and card values to increase after winning the Ballon d’Or.

Aitana Bonmanti

Aitana Bonmanti Topps Chrome mega auto numbered to 125 | https://130point.com/cards/

Aitana Bonmanit continued her run of dominance by claiming her third straight Balloon d’Or award. By winning her third award she moved ahead of teammate Alexia Putallas in most Ballon d’Or wins of all time. The Catalanian born midfielder faced much stiffer competition this year than in previous wins from second and third place winner Mariana Caldentey and Alessia Russo but that should not take away from her overall brilliance on field.

From a hobby standpoint, much like Dembele, Bonmanti does have a good mix of affordable autos such as her Upper Deck Allure SE auto and higher end ones like her Topps Chrome and Chrome Sapphire autos. As women’s sports in general and women’s football in particular continue to gain popularity, it would be fair to expect her autos to continue to increase in value.

Aitana Bonmatí made history by becoming a three-time Ballon d'Or winner in 2025 | Franck Fife Getty Images

