Willie Mays' personal collection featured in historic auction

A historic auction featuring Willie Mays' personal collection includes his 1954 World Series ring and a photo-matched uniform he wore during the 1962 regular season and All-Star Game. All proceeds will benefit the Say Hey! Foundation, established by Mays in 2000.

The "Catch"

Willie Mays' over-the-shoulder catch off a blast by Cleveland Indians first baseman Vic Wertz is the most famous in baseball history. The occasion was Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, the situation a 2-2 tie in the top of the 8th inning, and Mays' superhuman athleticism made the play known as "The Catch."

There is no greater proof on how Willie Mays was the greatest to play ball than his catch in the 1954 Series. Here is that catch with Bob Costas summarizing how it the purely impossible became reality.



RIP Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/ltOLZrKmUq — Nick Fosman (@NickFosman) June 19, 2024

With runners on 1st and 2nd base and no one out, Wertz hit a ball to deep center-right field that would've been a home run in any other park. Mays, playing shallow, turned immediately to track the ball. Instead of a two-run triple by Wertz, runners were on 1st and 3rd with one out. San Francisco escaped the inning without allowing any runs and would win the game in the 10th. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians, the lone championship in Mays' storied career.

Auction Highlights

Now, Mays's championship ring from that series is for sale at Hunt Auctions. According to Hunt Auctions, it is one of the most important World Series rings ever made available at public auction. It's estimated the ring will sell for $500,000 - $1 million.

Image Courtesy of Hunt Auctions

"There have been significant rings sold over the years," Dave Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, told Collectibles on SI. "This is easily, easily, in the top echelon of those. It almost certainly will be one of the most sought-after items in the auction. It embodies that early part of his career when, arguably, with Mantle, they were the two [biggest names] in the league."

Color photo of Willie Mays making “The Catch” in the 1954 World Series pic.twitter.com/tJoufW7fG2 — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) January 29, 2023

The auction is also highlighted by a full game-used home uniform photomatched by MeiGray to two regular-season games and the 1962 All-Star Game. According to the auction description, "While several late 1960s and early 1970s Mays game jerseys periodically surface within the marketplace, it is exceedingly rare for the 1950s and early 1960s examples to become available." Mays was one vote shy of winning National League MVP in 1962.

Autographed, photomatched game-used Willie Mays home uniform from the 1962 season | Image Courtesy of Hunt Auction

There are nearly 1,000 lots up for bid in the auction, all of which come from Mays' personal collection. Other items for sale include his MVP Awards, a game-used glove, and his Hall of Fame ring. All proceeds from the auction, expected to be in the millions, will benefit the Say Hey! Foundation, which Mays founded in 2000.

Say Hey! Foundation

According to the Say Hey! Foundation, "Through his own gift and the generous support of fans and organizations, the Foundation is focused on supplying coaching, facilities, equipment, life-skills training, healthy choices, safety and security to youth. This includes renovating facilities, delivering sporting goods, and partnering with local organizations — including Boys and Girls Clubs, jobs training programs, mentoring and coaching programs, shelters, hospitals, schools, and professional teams."

2007 Major League Baseball All-Star Game -- Willie Mays takes a seat to go around the field in a 1958 Cadillac Eldorado on July 8, 2007. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Willie was always resolute that that’s what he wanted to do," Hunt said about all the proceeds going to the foundation. "That’s what his goal was. He would say, 'I know what I’m going to do with my stuff,' and I have so much respect for it. That’s what he wanted to do because he believed in that cause."

The auction is unique in that it will feature both a live auction and an online-only auction. The first 451 lots are open for online pre-bidding until Friday, Sept. 26th at 10 pm ET. High bids and ceiling bids placed during the pre-bidding period will be executed competitively during the live auction. The Live Auction will take place across the street from Oracle Park, in coordination with the Giants, on Sept. 27th, along with online bidders who cannot attend the live auction.

