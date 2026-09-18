It's hard to believe that we're thirty-five years removed from 1991, when Chipper Jones's first baseball cards hit the market. He went on to have a monster career and became a Hall of Famer. His popularity over the years isn't just limited to Atlanta Braves fans - as arguably one of the best third basemen of all time and an MVP winner, his cards are still in big demand.

Jones has multiple rookies to choose from and some cards from early in his career that are also highly prized - let's take a look at some of the best that belong at the top of collectors' lists.

1991 Topps Desert Shield Chipper Jones

1991 Chipper Jones Topps Desert Shield | CardLadder

The Topps Desert Shield set holds a special place in the hearts of many collectors, and for good reason: the cards were distributed to soldiers serving in the Middle East during the Gulf War. It's impossible to say with certainty how many made it back to the U.S., let alone how many arrived in good condition. Today, the card serves as a reminder of both Chipper's early career and the veterans who serve. These cards don't come cheap - a PSA 9 recently sold for close to $5,000.

1991 Bowman Chipper Jones

1991 Chipper Jones Bowman | CardLadder

One major difference between the 1991 Bowman and the 1991 Topps sets? The Bowman set was more scarce, adding value to the Bowman card right off the bat. Bowman had expanded the set in size from the year before, and collectors ended up with a great rookie class, of which Jones became the most expensive. Nowadays, a PSA 10 copy will set you back around $150.

1993 SP Foil Chipper Jones

1993 Chipper Jones SP Foil | CardLadder

While not technically a rookie card, collectors have long included Jones' 1993 SP card as one of the most important from early in his career. The condition sensitivity due to the foil makes this one very difficult to obtain in a high grade. A PSA 10 recently sold for close to $3,000.

1991 Upper Deck Chipper Jones

1991 Chipper Jones Upper Deck | CardLadder

Most of Jones' rookie cards show him in a pose - that's what makes his 1991 Upper Deck Top Prospect card a little different. Jones is shown here getting ready to field a grounder - many younger fans may not be aware that Jones started his career in the Majors as a shortstop before he made the move to 3rd base. You can find one in gem-mint condition for around $80.

1991 Topps Tiffany Chipper Jones

1991 Chipper Jones Topps Tiffany | CardLadder

The 1991 Topps Tiffany set continued the tradition of Topps releasing a factory set after the flagship release, which was much rarer; it was a glossy version of the flagship cards and was printed on heavier stock. Word is Topps released several thousand sets, although there isn't a specific number. A PSA 9 copy recently sold for $700.