2026 Topps Update Series Baseball: An Early Collector's Guide

The MLB regular season is winding down, and many teams are preparing for their playoff push. Within the hobby, this typically means that the fall season is just about here, along with an iconic yearly release: Topps Update Series. The 2026 edition will be up for pre-order in just a short amount of time, and collectors are already getting excited to chase after some of the key cards in the set.

Ahead of pre-orders, here is an early look at the upcoming product.

2026 Topps Update Series Baseball Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders for 2026 Topps Update Series Baseball will take place on Monday, September 14th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. At the time of writing, a pre-order price has not been announced. However, this is typically an affordable product for many collectors, and a pre-order price will come in somewhere under or around $130-$150. Hobby boxes will continue their traditional format, with one autograph or relic per box. Jumbo boxes will also be available during the pre-order and actual release window. Topps also announced the cover athletes in advance, with Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, Elly De La Cruz, and Munetaka Murakami earning the nod.

2026 Topps Update Series Baseball Hobby Box | Topps Dugout via Instagram

Collectors Can Search For Returning Autograph Subsets, Inserts, and New Rookies

Since Update is a continuation of Series 1 and 2 each year, collectors will find some of the autograph subsets and inserts familiar. One example is one of the best-looking autograph subsets in the entire release: Cover Athletes. These cards feature a player in a pose from prior Update releases, along with a picture of the box and their autograph. It is clear that a lot of thought went into the design of the card, and it also does a great job celebrating the 75th anniversary of Topps Baseball.

2026 Topps Update Series Baseball Aaron Judge Cover Athletes Autograph | Checklist Insider

The 1952 design variations also return with a brand new crop of rookies. Some of the rookies featured in the short-printed insert set include Konnor Griffin, Carson Benge, Travis Bazzana, and more.

2026 Topps Update Series Baseball Carson Benge 1952 Variation | Checklist Insider

Speaking of new rookies, many will have their first flagship rookie cards in the set. Names such as Konnor Griffin, Travis Bazzana, Carson Benge, Joe Mack, Owen Cassie, Trey Gibson, and more will have rookies in the set. In addition, some players will have their rookie debut cards included. While it is technically a rookie card, it is not their first flagship card. Jac Caglianone and Sal Stewart are just two of the players with these cards in the product.

2026 Topps Update Series Baseball Travis Bazzana Parallel | Checklist Insider

The 1991 Topps Insert set also returns, with a variety of legends, rookies, and stars to chase after. These are fairly common inserts to pull out of the product, but they bring out a strong sense of nostalgia for collectors - especially those who were opening packs in 1991.

2026 Topps Update Series Munetaka Murakami 1991 Topps Insert | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Update Series Baseball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website on Monday, September 14th at 12 PM EST. Hobbyists will need to stay tuned for pricing information, but the release looks exciting for many across the hobby.