Braves vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

Two division leaders face off as the Houston Astros host the Atlanta Braves in a three-game set this weekend.

The Braves hold a four-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East, with the Astros just one game better than the Rangers in the NL West.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Astros on Friday, Sept. 18.

Braves vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+137)

Astros +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline

Braves -120

Astros +100

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Braves vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Braves: Tyler Mahle (6-10, 3.91 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-9, 3.71 ERA)

Tyler Mahle has been one of the best trade deadline additions in the entire league. He’s allowed eight runs (six earned) in 43.1 innings (1.25 ERA) across seven starts with the Braves.

Peter Lambert has thrown two straight quality starts, allowing three runs in seven and six innings against Arizona and Tampa Bay.

Braves vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, SCHN

Braves record: 89-64

Astros record: 77-76

Braves vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Mahle OVER 17.5 Outs (-113)

Mahle has yet to allow more than one earned run through seven starts with the Braves, and it’s not as if he’s only been throwing five innings in each outing. The right-hander has completed at least six innings in six of those starts, including each of his last three.

The Astros’ offense has been cold recently, so Mahle should have no problem getting through at least six innings tonight in Houston.

Braves vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

While both of these teams lead their divisions, the Braves would have long locked up the division crown if they were in the AL West, or Central, for that matter.

That’s to say that the Braves are clearly a better team than the Astros, and while some are worried about Atlanta losing two of its last three series, those came against the Rays and Cubs.

I don’t see Atlanta having much issue with the Astros, especially with Mahle on the mound.

Pick: Braves -120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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