Lauren Betts Is the Next WNBA Star Collectors Should Know

As the WNBA celebrates its 30th season, the excitement surrounding the league has extended well beyond the court and into the hobby. As collectors continue to flock to women's basketball cards and All-Stars like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, many are already turning their attention to the league's next wave of stars.

One of the names generating growing interest is Washington Mystics rookie Lauren Betts, whose combination of size, skill, basketball pedigree, and thoughtful, approachable personality has made her especially appealing to collectors.

An Emerging Star

Betts enters the WNBA with one of the most impressive resumes in recent women's basketball. During her final two seasons at UCLA, she averaged more than 18 points and nine rebounds, while leading the Bruins to their first NCAA-era national championship before being selected #4 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

2026 Panini Instant Lauren Betts WNBA Draft Night #2 DN-4 1/1 Galaxy: eBay ask $1,499.99 | https://ebay.io/m/xHQbMP

Collectors are already taking notice. Betts' 2026 Panini Instant Draft Night autographed cards are listed for around $200 for the base version, while the rare 1/1 Galaxy autograph has been listed for as much as $5,000.

And she has already flashed that potential at the professional level. On June 12th against the Toronto Tempo, Betts scored a career-high 18 points, while adding four rebounds and two steals in just 21 minutes off the bench. It was an early glimpse of why Betts has quickly become one of the hobby's most intriguing rookies.

Basketball Royalty

Basketball runs deep in the Betts family. Her father, Andy, played professionally across Europe after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Sister Sienna starred alongside Lauren during UCLA's championship run, while younger brother Dylan is already considered one of the country's top high school prospects.

During WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Betts spoke with Collectibles on SI about becoming one of the hobby's newest collectible athletes.

Holly Rowe interviews UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts and sister Sienna after winning the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm very honored to partner with Panini," Betts said. "It's really cool for fans to collect the cards, trade them, and celebrate our moments. It's been a really fun opportunity for people to get to know me and be on that journey with me."

Going Behind the Card

Despite winning a national championship and becoming one of the WNBA's brightest young stars, seeing herself on a trading card still feels surreal.

"My dad actually took a screenshot and sent it to me because he was like, 'Oh my gosh, you have your own card. This is crazy,'" Betts said. "I couldn't believe it."

Her father's basketball background has made those cards even more meaningful.

Betts' draft class is the future of the WNBA, including Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles, and UCLA teammate Gabriella Jaquez. | Panini America

"My dad collects some of our cards," she said. "As a former professional athlete, I think it's really special for him to see his own kids have trading cards."

If given the chance to design a Panini sketch card, Betts already knows what she'd create.

"I'd probably draw one of my tattoos—maybe a butterfly," she said. "They're really representative of who I am. I'm a very spiritual person, so I'd want it to be something free-spirited and joyful."

The Rookie Experience

The transition to the WNBA has happened so quickly that Betts says she is still catching up with everything that's happened over the past year.

"Winning the national championship still feels surreal because the transition from college to the pros happened so fast that I haven't really processed it," she said. "To end my career at UCLA like that was a dream come true."

2026 Panini Instant WNBA Lauren Betts RC /30 Debut Card: eBay ask $99 | https://ebay.io/m/eGMSdX

Meeting fans at Mystics games and during All-Star Weekend has reinforced how quickly women's basketball continues to grow.

"Getting to connect with fans has been my favorite part," Betts said. "Meeting young girls who look up to us and hearing how they've connected with my story really puts everything into perspective."

The Power of Perspective

Betts used her ESPY "Best College Athlete" acceptance speech to encourage others to prioritize their mental health—a message rooted in her own experience.

"The biggest part of my healing was finally taking that weight off my shoulders and getting the help that I needed," Betts said. "The best decision I ever made was putting my mind first and taking care of myself."

She hopes that openness becomes as much a part of her legacy as anything she accomplishes on the court.

"I hope people understand that their setbacks don't define them," she said. "I hope people see my story and understand the importance of trusting the process, growing, and taking care of yourself."

A Talent and Story Worth Collecting

As the WNBA enters its next era, Lauren Betts' rookie cards represent more than the beginning of a promising professional career. They capture the opening chapter of a player who hopes to be remembered not only for championships, but also for resilience, authenticity, and the impact she hopes to make beyond the game.