Nick Kurtz massive home run commemorated with a Topps Now card

Nick Kurtz incredible rookie season continues to impress. The A’s first baseman and 2024 first round pick out of Wake Forest (Go Deacs!) has racked up accolades since he was called up to the majors earlier in this season. Now Kurtz can add another incredible feat to his ever growing list. On Saturday September 13, Kurtz recorded the longest grand slam record in the Statcast era. The home run traveled a record 493 feet. Kurtz hit the ball to straight away center, easily clearing Sutter Health Park. To honor the massive home run, Topps announced they were releasing a Topps Now set.

Topps Now Nick Kurtz grand slam auto | topps.com

The card itself features an action shot of Kurtz's historic swing. Like previous Topps Now releases, the grand slam card will include short print foilfractor parallels ranging from gold numbered to 50 to the 1/1 foilfractor. Thankfully for Kurtz fans and collectors, the set will also include autograph parallels as well. A total of 16 autograph variants will be in the set. The cards will be numbered out of 10, 5, and include a 1/1 autograph foilfractor.

Nick Kurtz Topps Now grand slam 1/1 foilfractor auto | topps.com

This card and set are poised to be a very popular amongst collectors. Kurtz is all but assured to claim the American League Rookie of the Year award at the end of season as he’s currently hitting .298 with 32 home runs and 80 RBIs. With those numbers, Kurtz Bowman First and Topps Chrome rookie autos are already selling incredibly well. Although parallels and autos are tough to hit in Topps Now sets, the price point is reasonable enough for collectors to take a chance to get a low numbered card of a budding star.

