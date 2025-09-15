Leaf to produce AU Next All-American Game cards with new agreement

Baseball prospectors will soon have a brand new product to rip and chase. According to a Baseball America, Leaf has come to terms with Under Armour to produce cards for their UA Next All-American Game players.

RELATED: Leaf releases new 'Baseball Nation' product

Leaf Trading Cards has signed a deal to produce cards from the Under Armour All-America Game 👀



More details here: https://t.co/qRRpQos28v pic.twitter.com/R9cZ3lmWqC — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 10, 2025

The UA Next All-American Game is a tour, hosted by the clothing and equipment brand Under Armour, and gives elite high school and middle school baseball players a chance to showcase their talents. According to their site, this event made stops in six different locations this summer, which included Irvine, Calif., Fort Meyers, Fla., Myrtle Beach, SC, Flemington, NJ, Sandusky, Ohio, and Hoover, Ala. Their last stop is September 19-21 in Good Year, Ariz.

According to the piece by Baseball America, the product will include autographs, and game used relics. While still in their baseball infancy, these high schoolers who will grace this product could see deep runs to the majors in the coming decade. Players like Bobby Witt jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Gunnar Henderson, and Big Dumper Cal Raleigh saw the field through this program.

Bobby Witt jr.'s 2017 Bowman Under Armour All-American autograph, graded PSA NM-MT 8. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/3jvtk8tx

Topps' Bowman product has historically had the rare inserts featuring stars today in their Under Armour All-American uniforms, like Bobby Witt jr., and Kyle Tucker, among others.

Kyle Tucker's 2014 Bowman Under Armour All-American insert autograph, graded a PSA NM-MT 8. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2s85ya56

Collectors love getting these early cards of young baseball players, and Leaf's own Director of Marketing and Licensing commented to Baseball America that it gives them a new opportunity to start even earlier than after they've been drafted or signed by a Major League organization.

In his interview with Baseball American, Head of Americas Sports Marketing Ryan Collins said “this opportunity allows these rising athletes to see their hard work and dedication reflected in collectible form. It’s an inspiring milestone for their journey as athletes and a powerful way to connect with fans and future stars.”

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: