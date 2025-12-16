Caleb Williams football cards fail to keep pace with quarterback's success

Entering his rookie season, Caleb Williams was riding high. The USC Trojans standout and number one overall draft pick had led the previously aimless Chicago Bears to four straight preseason victories. Though Mordecai Brown could count the number of truly great franchise quarterbacks to play for Chicago on one hand, if not one finger, Bears fans and collectors were beginning to believe. This was different. Caleb was different. The year was going to be special.

Following a ten-game losing streak, however, Caleb and the Bears looked anything but ready to bring the Lombardi back to Chicago, and collectors who had paid handsomely for some of the signal callers more eilte cardboard were feeling nervous to say the least. Similarly, an awful lot of collectors who pulled the rookie's card from packs were a lot more interested in selling than holding.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Early Expectations

Reviewing Caleb Williams as a "Buy or Sell" a year ago, Collectibles on SI identified four reasons in favor of a Buy:

Whatever the results so far, Caleb's skill set is unquestionably elite.

The Bears are committed to their rookie QB and will keep providing the reps he needs to develop.

Though it's easy to forget, even Peyton Manning went 3-13 in his first full season, but collectors who stuck with him have absolutely no regrets.

Caleb's early setbacks offer what may be a rare window for collectors to "buy the dip."

At the moment, that list appears to have been right on the money. A little over a year later, Caleb Williams is looking every bit like the number one pick the Bears were counting on, and following an 0-2 start the Bears appear poised to go from worst to first in the stacked NFC North Division that saw three of the four teams top 11 wins last season.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

CARDS

But what about Caleb's cards? Strangely, the quarterback's resurgence on the field has not translated into an equal resurgence in the Hobby. Consider the 20 top Caleb Williams sales to date, according to CardLadder. All but two occurred before the Bears had won a single game this year. In other words, as Caleb and the Bears have racked up win after win, only two collectors have paid serious cash for his cardboard.

Now what about the sort of Caleb cards a little more accessible to the typical collector? A good example is his 2024 Panini base rookie card in PSA 10, roughly a $40 card these days according to CardLadder. Again, using CardLadder data, this was a $35 card back when the Bears were still 0 and 2 and had just come off a 52-21 beatdown at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Translation: The card has barely moved as Williams has upped his stock from possible bust to a Top 5 NFL quarterback and taken his Bears from laughingstocks to serious Super Bowl threats.

Most recent sales of Caleb Williams base rookie card in PSA 10 | CardLadder.com

It's far too early, of course, to know where Caleb and company will finish this season, much less where Caleb will end up by the time his career is over. What is known, perhaps surprisingly, is that any collectors wondering if they missed their chance to "buy the dip" really didn't. Even as the Trojan legend takes the Monsters of the Midway to new heights, his card values have remained relatively flat.