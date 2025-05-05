Unbelievable Caleb Williams Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl 1/1 Card Just Pulled
Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Caleb Williams - One of the better Quarterback classes that the NFL has seen recently, and a class that has boosted the sports card hobby into investing in young QBs who have the potential to become franchise players. The Quarterback who was drafted first overall to the Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams, is one of these Quarterbacks who many investors are stalking up on, knowing that he should remain at the helm of Head Coach, Ben Johnson’s, young team.
One of Williams’s best cards was just pulled by Jetbreakers on Sunday, a Downtown Gold Vinyl 1/1. This highly chased, super-short print, is monumental in the sports card industry, especially for the young Quarterback market, and their own Downtowns/Kabooms/Color Blasts. Not only is this a super-short print for cards, but it is one of the most sought after inserts in Optic and all of sports cards. Looking at other Gold Vinyl 1/1’s will give a rough estimate of the value of Caleb Williams’.
Baker Mayfield’s 2021 Optic Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1
A PSA 10 of this card sold on April 11th for $4,100, while it sold raw (before grading obviously) back in 2022 for $1,500. While Baker Mayfield has a decent following, a rookie 1/1 of Caleb Williams seems to pull more of a premium and should sell for a higher price as of right now.
Will Levis 2023 Optic Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1
Looking at rookie Gold Vinyls as a price reference works a bit better, since for the most part, they are pulled/bought, then sold/resold while the hype is still prevalent with the rookie. In this instance, the same happened for Will Levis, this Gold Vinyl 1/1 was sold at Goldin Auction for $5,185 (after buyers premium) back in November of 2024. As the hype has calmed down a bit behind Levis, this price seems to reflect a bit more of how the market reacts to rookie Downtown Gold Vinyls. However, Caleb should still catch more of a premium, while he put together a solid rookie campaign behind a young and hungry Bears team.
Caleb Williams 2024 Optic Downtown Gold /10
Looking at other rookies’ Gold Vinyl Downtown 1/1 card markets can help gauge a price for the newly pulled card, but so can comparing slightly higher numbered cards of Caleb Williams. This Gold Downtown /10 sold last on March 24th of this year for $8,200 in PSA 9 form. This shows that the expected price of the Gold Vinyl should well-exceed this sale (depending on if it is graded/raw) as Williams card market is still hot.
The Closest Card to Compare the Downtown Gold Vinyl 1/1 to:
Joe Burrow 2021 Opic Downtown Gold Vinyl 1/1, PSA 9
Although this is not Joe Burrow’s rookie card, and instead a second year Gold Vinyl, this comp should still be a rough estimate of what the Caleb Williams card can do going into his second year. There was significant hype (maybe more than anyone since Manziel) behind Burrow going into his rookie season, and this card was sold at the apex of his hype for $9,600. While the hype was skyrocketing, the grade may have also brought down the value a few thousand dollars with it being a nine. The Caleb Williams sale that was stated above, for the Gold /10, also leaves the belief that his Gold Vinyl should still bring a slightly higher premium than this Burrow.