Cam Schlittler's card market explodes following Wild Card performance

After Cam Schlittler pitched the New York Yankees into the American League Division Series with eight scoreless innings against the rival Boston Red Sox, he 24-year-old rookie's card market has exploded virtually overnight.

Following Schlittler's eight inning, 12-strikeout outing in the Yankees' 4-0 win over Boston, his relatively scarce card market took off. Having his 1st Bowman in the recently released Bowman Chrome, his base cards were selling between $20-40 according to Card Ladder data. A 1st Bowman refractor numbered to 499 sold Thursday evening for $125.

As for his 1st Bowman autographs, Schlittler's market has boomed larger than his base cards have. One day before his historic start, a 1st Bowman base autograph sold for $130 with refractor autographs numbered to 499 floating around $200. Fast forward two days and the same refractor autographs soared anywhere between $500-700. On the higher end, a peanut refractor autograph from the ever-rare "snack packs" numbered to five sold for $5,500

Cam Schlittler 1st Bowman Peanut Refractor Autograph /5 | Card Ladder

There is also a 1st Bowman orange shimmer autograph numbered to 25 of the right-hander that ends on Saturday afternoon. As of Friday afternoon, the bidding sat at $3,100.

Oftentimes, a player breaking out or having a stellar outing can singlehandedly raise their card market overnight and could stay at a high level depending on the duration of high-level performances. In Schlittler's case, the combination of his playoff outing paired with his 1st Bowman being freshly released just over a week earlier makes for the perfect storm for those selling some of his cards.

HAVE A NIGHT, CAM SCHLITTLER 🔥



8 IP

5 H

0 ER

0 BB

12 K



Last year his average four-seam velocity in the minors was 93.6 mph.



Tonight?



98.9 mph 👀



(🎥@PitchingNinja)

pic.twitter.com/TBiAQM4nwu — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 3, 2025

With Schlittler likely scheduled to face the Blue Jays in the ALDS, it will be interesting to see how his market responds in the meantime, and how it will fare following another appearance on the mound for the New York rookie.

