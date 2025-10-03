For decades, a hobbyist's personal collection was built on the backs of local card shows and opening boxes of cards in hopes of pulling a favorite player or athlete from a favorite team. With companies today, a collector can open packs and build a collection all from the comfort of their own home.

Slab packs have given collectors a new avenue in the card collecting space. The digital packs both range in price as well as offer a variety of sports to choose from. Within each pack, there tends to be a checklist of the "chase card" in the pack as well as tiers of odd levels and what collectors could possibly pull from the pack.

Slab Packs typically range across numerous sports as well as some non-sports such as Pokemon. Within each section, the prices of packs often range. As the price increases, so do the value of the cards a collector can possibly pull.

Arena Club Slab Packs | https://arenaclub.com/slab-packs

One of the unique benefits to using slab packs online come after a collector pulls a card. A person can do one of three things: keep the card in either their personal vault or have it shipped to them, sell it back to the repacker, or put it on the collector's personal marketplace for other users to view and possibly purchase.

For Co-Founder and CEO of Arena Club Brian Lee, he views it as his responsibility to maintain a high standard as the original and most prestigious slab pack company.

Co-Founder and CEO of Arena Club Brian Lee | Arena Club

"As a leader and innovator, we want to keep a step ahead. So we’ve tried to keep it as exciting as possible, always adding new bells and whistles to our service," said Lee. "We’re really the only platform with a fully functioning marketplace with auctions and so forth. There’s a lot of benefits to using Arena Club over any other platform."

Arena Club Marketplace - Graded NFL Cards | https://arenaclub.com/marketplace?tab=fixed_price&sortBy=featured_fixed_price&page=1&query=&up_lo=1000

While leading one of the larger repack companies, Lee himself is immersed in the hobby, collecting athletes who inspire him such as Michael Phelps and Shohei Ohtani. Through his personal experiences in the hobby, he is able to get a true understanding for what a collector wants in an experience.

"We are going for that anticipation aspect," said Lee. "The moment of excitement, the moment of chasing something you’ve always dreamed of getting, and that moment of surprise."

While cards can sometimes range wildly in price from as short a time frame as a single day, it is important to know the value of cards going in the various levels of slab packs. Lee acknowledges that it takes constant research and attention to properly price cards that are placed in slab packs.

"During the season, the card prices fluctuate dramatically based on players and so we study religiously and understand how players are performing, which players are hot and what players are not so hot," said Lee. "We’re constantly revisiting our own comps on our cards. We have an entire team dedicated to re-comping cards almost on a daily basis to make sure that the cards are reflected correctly in terms of their pricing. "

Regardless of how a collector wants to build their personal collection, repacks offer another avenue to pull grail cards while incorporating the excitement all hobbyists experience when opening packs.

