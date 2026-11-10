Can Christian Pulisic's Card Market Rebound After Disappointing World Cup?

It wasn't the most successful summer for American soccer star Christian Pulisic.



The attacker, the most well-known member of the United States Men's National Team, had a frustrating World Cup. It was a missed opportunity on home soil for the high-profile player, who has been called "the LeBron James of soccer."



Pulisic played just 45 minutes in the USMNT's World Cup opener against Paraguay before suffering a calf injury. After that, he returned to play against Turkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina before once again being forced off with injury in the squad's knockout-round loss to Belgium.



He scored no goals or assists in the World Cup after the opener.



“I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who believed," Pulisic wrote on Instagram following the defeat to Belgium. "The support carried us all the way through. It simply wasn’t good enough from us in the end, and I wanted to deliver so much more. I still feel blessed to be a part of this team. The memories this summer will last a lifetime."



A redemption arc for Pulisic could be coming, however. Here's how a resurgence could help Pulisic's card market:

Christian Pulisic Back In The Spotlight And Scoring Goals

Pulisic was selected for the 25-player USMNT squad that will play Haiti twice in the next week in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.



Assuming he plays, it'll be his first action for the national team since the World Cup.



On the club side, Pulisic is heating up. He's scored in three of his past four Serie A appearances, including on Sunday against Genoa.



That could be good momentum for those holding Pulisic cards.



Multiple PSA 10 sales of Pulisic's 2016 Panini Select base with him in the USMNT kit for the first time went for $50 last month, only for sales to jump to $70 last week after he was announced for the national team, according to Card Ladder.



It's a nice step forward after a steep sales peak of $230 for that card during the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic 2016 Panini Select Base PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Pulisic's rookie cards on the club side aren't seeing a modest increase yet, which could be fruitful for collectors or flippers looking to get in at a low price point.



A PSA 10 from 2016 Panini Donruss, considered his true rookie card while he was playing for Borussia Dortmund, most recently sold for $100 on Nov. 1. That's still far lower than the high World Cup sale of $289, but an improvement on the lowest sale of the year at $89 in October, according to Card Ladder.

Cavan Sullivan And Young USMNT Stars In The Rearview Mirror

A strong international window could go a long way in restoring Pulisic's card value, but it also comes with its risks.



Another injury or poor performances could zap that momentum before it even gets rolling.



A new crop of talent could also threaten Pulisic's standing with USMNT despite him being only 28 years old.



USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino called up a host of young players for the nation's first international break post-World Cup. That youthful group won all four of its friendlies in September and October, including victories over Mexico and Canada.



Cavan Sullivan, the 16-year-old tearing apart Major League Soccer before he eventually moves to Manchester City, was the biggest star from that call-up. He scored his first international goal against Mexico, and it'll be interesting to see how much run he gets this window with most of USMNT's regulars in the fold.



It's safe to say Sullivan has already overtaken Pulisic in the card world. The top sale of a Sullivan card, his MLS rookie debut patch, sold for $324,000 in September. Conversely, Pulisic's top sale for his 2016-17 Panini Select Signatures Black Prizm 1/1 in a BGS 9.5 went for $113,460 in June.