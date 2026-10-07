Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall Shine for USMNT; Send Card Prices Soaring

We discussed here the rise of Cavan Sullivan, with his multiple record-breaking sales, before the international break, but Sullivan isn't the only one seeing rising prices after the successful window. The longer-than-usual window gave the USMNT and head coach Mauricio Pochettino four games to feature the up-and-coming talents in the pipeline. The commitment to youth paid off immediately.

Wins over Chile, Peru, Mexico, and Canada aren't exactly four powerhouses, but are still impressive given the youth movement this break. So who were the biggest standouts this break? Let's start with the obvious.

Midfielder/Forward Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan Green Wave Auto /99 | Card Ladder

Last Sale: $1,100 on October 6th.

Pre-International Break Sale: $575 on September 20th

Why Is He Up: Cavan Sullivan became the youngest goal-scorer for the US Men's National Team with his goal against Mexico in their 3-0 win. His card market has responded by continuing the incredible trajectory over the last month. This card was as low as $95 and routinely sold for $120-150 as recently as early May.

Where Does His Market Go From Here: Sullivan is one of the brightest talents in the world. He was named to The Guardian's "Next Generation" list as one of the top 60 names to watch in international soccer. His star is only getting brighter, and as he continues to play for the US Men's National Team, he should see a consistent bump in the market. His move to Manchester City could be in jeopardy if any serious punishment gets handed down, but we'll need to wait and see. He can't move until the winter of 2028.

Forward Julian Hall

2026 Topps Chrome MLS Julian Hall Blue Auto /150 | Card Ladder

Last Sale: $149.99 on October 6th.

Pre-International Break Sale: $31 on September 23rd.

Why Is He Up: No one helped themselves more this international break than Julian Hall. Hall had 3 goals and an assist during the break, solidifying himself as a real contender as the next man up after Folarin Balogun. Hall parlayed his fantastic start to the 2026 season with the New York Red Bulls into a call-up and now is looking like a lock for future call-ups. He was a threat in every attack for the USMNT and showed, at just 18, that he is more than capable of leading the line.

Where Does His Market Go From Here: Tough to say. Hall's New York Red Bulls have been a bit of a disappointment this year as they currently sit on the outside looking in on the MLS Playoffs. Hall has 10 goals and 3 assists, but has just one goal since the World Cup break started in late May. He was on fire before the break, and looks to have found some form - he scored in the final game before this international break before adding the 3 goals with the USMNT. Hall is not long for MLS and will likely be a candidate to move to Europe this winter after the MLS season wraps up. His next move will be very important for his development and his card market.

Forward Justin Ellis

2026 Topps Chrome MLS Justin Ellis Redemption Auto /50 | Card Ladder

Last Sale: $300 on October 3rd.

Pre-International Break Sale: $103.50 on September 20th.

Why Is He Up: After Hall, no one helped themselves more this international break than Justin Ellis. As someone who follows MLS and the card market closely, I was aware of Ellis and even targeted his spot in a few breaks, but seeing his market jump like this is impressive. This sale aside, his spot in breaks has gone from part of "Orlando Others" to being separated out at $30-40 per break, to now being a $100+ spot in breaks. His sales have tripled since the break began. Plus, like Hall, he has solidified himself as an option behind Balogun. However, he's also flexible enough to play on the wing.

Where Does His Market Go From Here: Because his market was the lowest of the three we discussed today, I still think it has more room to grow. His ceiling is probably lower than that of Hall and Sullivan, but if he's going to keep scoring goals like he did this break, who knows - maybe a move to Europe is in the cards next summer. He's the least experienced of the three, despite being the oldest, as he has really come on since the World Cup break.