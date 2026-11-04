USMNT November 2026 Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Stars, Schedule

The U.S. men’s national team is back in action, convening on Monday for the November international window ahead of a two-game series against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the Stars and Stripes’ first competitive fixtures of the post-World Cup era.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has called up a group of 25 players he feels is most capable of not only continuing the USMNT’s present good fortune but also becoming an unstoppable force by the 2030 World Cup. Most notably, there were re-calls for Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun.

The Americans racked up four consecutive victories last month, ending the extended September-October international window in utter perfection and proving that they took several positive lessons away from the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Pochettino especially enjoyed an emphatic 3–0 win over Mexico and a 1–0 win over Canada, the manager’s first time defeating either North American rival since taking over at the helm in 2024.

It is only the beginning of an exciting, new chapter for the USMNT. Here is the roster Pochettino has chosen for the November camp. He will lean on not only seasoned veterans, but also several burgeoning stars.

USMNT’s 2026 November Roster:

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

(New York City FC) Diego Kochen (Lyngby)

(Lyngby) Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

Defenders (9)

Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville)

(Nashville) George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion)

(West Bromwich Albion) Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union)

(Philadelphia Union) Bryan Reynolds (Rennes)

(Rennes) Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

(Vancouver Whitecaps) Santiago Castañeda (Paderborn)

(Paderborn) Weston McKennie (Juventus)

(Juventus) Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York)

(Red Bull New York) Gio Reyna (Strasbourg)

(Strasbourg) Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

(Monaco) Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC)

(Orlando City SC) Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

(Red Bull New York) Christian Pulisic (Milan)

(Milan) Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

USMNT’s 2026 November Schedule

Opponent Date Location Haiti (A) Nov. 14 Nu Stadium—Miami Haiti (H) Nov. 17 TQL Stadium—Cincinnati

The USMNT was pre-seeded, based on official Concacaf rankings, for the Nations League quarterfinal round, jumping into the competition this month with home and away bouts against Haiti, who finished second in the League A group stage last month.

The “away” match for the USMNT will actually take place at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT at Nu Stadium in Miami, due to ongoing security concerns in Haiti. The USMNT will then be the home team three days later at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The aggregate winner of the series will advance to the 2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals, which is in March at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The winner will also secure automatic qualification to the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Although Haiti is ranked seventh in Concacaf—five places lower than the USMNT, the two nations always provide a thrilling display. Since first coming face to face over 70 years ago in 1954 World Cup qualifying, the USMNT and Haiti have taken turns exchanging blows. The Americans have won eight of the 19 total clashes, while Haiti has won six.

The USMNT has won the last three matches against Haiti, all by a one-goal margin, dating back to 2015. Haiti actually has not defeated the USMNT since 1973, but has forced a draw with the Stars and Stripes on five occasions since then.