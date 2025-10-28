Cards worthy of World Series Heroes

In the spirit of the World Series, several Fall Classic performers still see their cards selling for high prices regardless if they are actively playing or not. Whether it's a vintage collectible or a seemingly rising market for current day players, there is still a market for collectors of all time frames. All info is according to Card Ladder data.

Reggie Jackson, Oakland/Yankees OF

Reggie Jackson 1969 Topps PSA 9 | Card Ladder

They don't call him Mr. October for nothing. Jackson won five World Series during his time with the Athletics and Yankees and carried an .885 OPS over 77 postseason games. While Jackson has some autographs and cards in current day Topps products, the real valuable cards of the outfielder sit with his rookie cards from the 1969 set of Topps.

As lately as mid-September, a PSA 9 of Jackson's rookie card sold for $100,000. While it was a common rookie card, a pristine condition card from the late-60's carries immense value for vintage collectors. On the modern front, a 2025 Topps baseball autograph from Jackson in a PSA 9 with a 10 grade for the autograph sold on October 27 for $230.

David Ortiz, Red Sox DH

David Oritz 2024 Topps Transcendent '60 Topps All-Star Auto Superfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

One of the most clutch players in baseball history, Ortiz tallied a career .947 OPS in the postseason on the way to three World Series titles throughout his career with the Red Sox.

David Ortiz 2023 Topps Dynasty MLB Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

Oritz still holds quite a presence in the card market to this day. In early October, a Topps Dynasty 1/1 MLB logoman patch autograph sold for $10,370. Along with logoman patch autographs, Ortiz also has numerous letterman patches across numerous Topps Definitive and Topps Sterling products, which collectors have flocked to in an attempt to complete the name.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers DH/P

Shohei Ohtani 2018 Topps Update Gold PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/dashboard?saleId=ebay-257162028320&index=new_salesarchive

This October, Ohtani's market has surged (and rightfully so). After a slow start to the postseason, the Los Angeles superstar homered three times and struck out 10 on the mound in the clinching game of the National League Championship Series.

Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Green refractor autograph /99 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

One of Ohtani's most sought-after cards sit in the 2018 Bowman set, where some of his first rookie autographs lie. As of late, those cards could count for an investment portfolio on its own with the eye-popping numbers they have been selling for. On October 24, a PSA 10 Green refractor autograph numbered to 99 sold for $105,000.

With two World Series appearances in his first two years with the Dodgers, collectors are viewing Ohtani's cards as legitimate assets that may continue to rise as long as the two-way star drops jaws on the field.

