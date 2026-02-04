Kobe Bryant PSA 10 Prizm Auto Sets New Record With Recent Sale

While 2012 Prizm isn’t as iconic as 1986 Fleer, its importance keeps growing in the eyes of collectors. That importance was reinforced recently when a 2012 Prizm Autograph card of Kobe Bryant in a PSA 10 recorded a record sale of $27,600 on January 23rd. The previous high sale of a 2012 Kobe Bryant Prizm Autograph in a PSA 10 was just $13,800 (sold in April 2025).

The 2012 set marked the debut of Panini Prizm, which has since become the flagship basketball product of the modern era. As card #1 on the 100-card autograph checklist, the Kobe Bryant autograph represents the literal starting point of the coveted Prizm autograph.

Much like early Topps Chrome or Upper Deck SP Authentic autographs from previous decades, the first Prizm autographs carry symbolic weight that extends beyond pure scarcity.

This Kobe Card is an Hard-Signed Auto

This card sold for $26,700 on January 23rd on a Fanatics Premier Auction | Card Ladder

Equally important is the nature of the autograph itself. Unlike most later Prizm releases that rely heavily on sticker signatures, the 2012 set features true on-card, hard-signed autographs.

Further adding to the appeal of this card, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant were the only two veteran superstars in the entire checklist to sign directly on the card surface. That detail alone separates this card from the majority of modern Prizm autographs.

Kevin Durant is the only other star from the auto set with an on-card autograph. | Card Ladder

This Kobe Card has Extreme Scarcity

Scarcity further elevates its appeal. The sports card market in 2012 was a fraction of its current size, meaning overall production levels were far lower than what collectors see today. Only 58 of these Kobe 2012 Prizm Autographs have been graded by PSA, and only 14 of those have been given the coveted PSA 10 designation.

This Kobe Card has 2012 Prizm Nostalgia

A 2012 Prizm Hobby Box sells for around $15,000 | Dave and Adams

The nostalgia surrounding 2012 Prizm has only intensified as the hobby enters a new licensing era. Panini Prizm helped define modern basketball collecting, but that chapter is at its end now that Panini no longer holds exclusive NBA rights. Topps has taken over as the primary producer of licensed NBA cards. As collectors look back on Prizm’s first year, 2012 Prizm increasingly represents the start of a closed era.

