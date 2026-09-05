Cavan Sullivan Is Just a Normal Teenager—That No One Can Stop Talking About

It’s hard to be a normal teenager when you drive home from soccer practice and see your face plastered on the side of a 18,500-capacity stadium, or when you take I-95 into the city and flash across an electronic billboard with the date of your team’s next home game.

That’s the life of 16-year-old star midfielder Cavan Sullivan, the Philadelphia Union’s wunderkind and the one many pin the future of the U.S. men’s national team on. Yet despite the spotlight—and the immense pressure—he claims his life is actually pretty normal.

“I still got to do dishes, laundry. I got to do everything,” Sullivan says about life living in his family home in Norristown, Pa. “I do all the stuff around the house.

“Mom still gets mad if I curse too much, if I’m on my phone too much. Yeah, somewhat normal.”

Sullivan is the poster boy for the Union. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

He may not go to high school, having graduated two years early from the Union’s YSC Academy, but like all teenagers, he fights the perennial mental battle of, Do I rot in my bed today, or do I actually go out and meet my friends. It’s just an existential choice that has to come after soccer training at the Union’s state-of-the-art Sportsplex.

“I don’t like walking the dogs,” Sullivan says, speaking about his Great Danes. “I’m just rotting away, a lot of laying in bed. But no, I like golf. I like the mall. Maybe not even going shopping, just going out somewhere because staying in the house too long is terrible.”

The Philly-native has been under the spotlight since he was 14 and inked a deal with the Union, becoming the youngest player in club history to be added to the first-team roster.

Just two months later, he broke Freddy Adu’s 20-year record by becoming the youngest person ever to debut in MLS—or any North American professional sports league for that matter, skyrocketing him to further fame. Sullivan was 14 years and 293 days old at the time, and when he stepped onto the pitch in a July 2024 match against the New England Revolution, his life was forever changed.

Sullivan made his debut in a 5–1 routing of the Revolution at Subaru Park. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Any sense of preserved normalcy is thanks to his parents and his three older brothers, the eldest of which actually stars alongside him for the Union: 22-year-old Quinn Sullivan.

“I always had three people to play with,” Cavan Sullivan says. “If the two didn’t want to do something, the one was always down to play a game, a video game, anything.”

His brothers have since moved out of the suburban home, leaving him to embark on a new adventure: utterly dominating MLS.

Cavan Sullivan’s Summer Surge

Sullivan is gaining some serious momentum. | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Since the return from the World Cup international break, Sullivan has been unstoppable.

In his last five outings across all competitions, the teenager has been stellar on the right flank, demonstrating his creativity on the ball, poise and explosiveness all while netting three goals and three assists. Philadelphia has not lost a match in that span with him on the pitch.

It’s a surge in production that Sullivan insists has nothing to do with anything different on his end. Sure, he took no time off this summer, choosing to train with the second team instead of vacationing on some sunny beach with his teammates. Nevertheless, he attests his recent success to the trust of interim manager, Ryan Richter, who took the helm in late May after the club fired Bradley Carnell following a poor start to the season.

Richter, a former Union player, served as the manager of the Union II team last season, which up until Carnell’s exit was the squad where Sullivan built his foundation. Richter was quite familiar with the potential of the burgeoning star and has since entrusted him with a more prominent role in the senior team.

“A lot of credit to coach Ryan Richter for putting his trust in me and giving me substantial minutes,” Sullivan says. “I didn’t change as a player all that much.

“I went out and worked on some things with my dad [who had a brief professional career], and I stayed fit training with the second team. But [it was] having a new coach and one that believed in me. A lesson I learned—it was a tough one—is that not everyone is going to like you. It’s a tough lesson for a 14-, 15-year-old kid.”

Sullivan has since become a regular starter for the Union, with Richter entrusting him with at least 60 minutes each match.

Richter has completely turned around the Union’s season, a feat which can be in no small part due to Sullivan’s on-field contributions. After a club-worst start, winning just one match in the first 16 games of the new season (1-4-10 record), Philadelphia has now risen to 12th in the Eastern Conference and is just one point away from playoff contention.

The Union’s resurgence is also aided by the return of Sullivan’s brother. The midfielder suffered a torn ACL last September, sidelining him until last month. The elder Sullivan has slowly increased his minutes in his return to the pitch, playing a fiery role off the bench.

Cavan Sullivan Enters USMNT Conversation

Sullivan was a key starter at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar. | Simon Holmes/USSF/Getty Images

Sullivan’s recent success has also landed him at the forefront of conversations surrounding the future of the USMNT, especially as American fans put the 2026 FIFA World Cup firmly in their rearview and ponder what’s on the horizon.

The teenager has repped the U.S. at the youth levels on several occasions, including the U-17 World Cup last year. He has yet to receive a call from USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, but it appears imminent considering his recent run of form.

According to USMNT legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard, Sullivan should be playing every game with the Stars and Stripes ahead of the 2030 World Cup, starting with the upcoming September international window.

“We don’t get a lot of players like yourself [Landon Donovan], Clint [Dempsey], like Christian Pulisic, like Cavan Sullivan,” Howard told fellow USMNT legend Landon Donovan on their podcast.

“Play him now. Let him make his mistakes. Let him bleed into the team, so that in 2030 at the World Cup, we have a 20-year-old who’s like, ‘Give me the ball. Give me the ball on the biggest stage,’ and that sounds far-fetched to us, but every other country does it.”

Sullivan is aware of the chatter.

“I saw Tim say that,” he says. “That was kind of cool to hear. Obviously, he’s a U.S. legend and a really good dude. I’ve met him a couple of times. He’s a really nice guy, so it’s nice to hear those things. That’s not necessarily what gives me motivation to do great things, though. That’s sort of my own mindset and goals, but it is nice to hear and nice to hear all the support from the U.S. fans.”

It’s hard to stay level-headed as a teenager with so much of the soccer nation hyping you up at every turn. He’s trying nonetheless.

“A lot of people mistake my confidence for arrogance,” Sullivan says. “I would just say that I’m confident in myself, but I’m also humble, and I understand that I haven’t really done anything yet in the sport, or nothing substantial.”

The kid is just getting started, and whatever “substantial” means, it feels destined to be here soon.