The Winners and Losers of the 2026 MLS Summer Transfer Window

The summer transfer window for the 2026 MLS season is officially over, slamming shut on Sept. 2 after over seven weeks of league movement.

It was an exciting window, coinciding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil and bringing many global stars to North America. Some teams fared better than others, finding the missing pieces of their puzzles in an attempt to get ahead in the competitive race toward playoffs. Meanwhile, some players got the promotions they desperately deserved.

Sports Illustrated takes a look at three winners and three losers from this summer’s transfer window in MLS.

WINNER: New England Revolution

Jack Harrison has gotten off to a strong start with the New England Revolution. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Revolution already had one of MLS’s best transitional pieces and set-piece takers in Carles Gil, who is in his eighth season with the squad. Still, they added to their offensive arsenal by signing English winger Jack Harrison as a Designated Player.

Harrison’s return to MLS has seen him transition seamlessly into the Revolution’s setup, posting six assists in his first five games. A former New York City FC standout, Harrison is in the prime of his career. He is appearing to be exactly what New England needed to get more out of Gil’s production and elevate Dor Turgeman as a central attacker.

Beyond the attacking addition, keeping Matt Turner between the sticks with a loan extension and a purchase option was tidy work. The USMNT backstop has been among the best in MLS this year with a 75.7% save percentage and 8.2 goals saved above expected, ranking in the top three of all goalkeepers in those categories.

With those two key moves, as well as the addition of U.S. youth national team center back Josh Wynder, it was a window of big upgrades in Foxborough.

LOSER: Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will have to maintain his production to hold off Miami’s defensive worries. | Inter Miami

Inter Miami signed some very good players in this window, and there’s an argument that they could be among the winners across all MLS teams. No other squad could’ve signed Casemiro without a transfer fee and without a DP contract, and few others could attract young talent like Ecuadorian center back prospect Fricio Caicedo. All of that is quite good for the Herons.

The issue is the signing of Paraguayan winger Matías Galarza—further crowding an already-crowded midfield—and the sale of versatile fullback and center back Noah Allen, who did not count as an international player and had salary cap discounts as a homegrown player from the academy.

While Allen was not a starter on a full-strength Miami, his versatility had seen him amass the seventh-most minutes on the team this season, and he had taken steps forward to become a more threatening player in transition. Without his 90 games of MLS experience and his durability as a 22-year-old, Miami could be left extremely light at the back, or potentially lacking the composure needed to thrive in critical MLS Cup playoff games.

Fortunately, there’s a little Argentine No. 10 who seems to score enough goals to solve most problems.

WINNER: Dejan Joveljić

Dejan Joveljić is a bargain buy for the Seattle Sounders at $6 million. | Brent Combs/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Dejan Joveljić has been on a roller coaster since MLS implemented the cash-for-player trade approach. After helping the L.A. Galaxy to the 2024 MLS Cup, the club sold him for $4 million to be a marquee piece of Sporting Kansas City’s rebuild.

Just over a year later, and after scoring 26 goals in 52 games on one of the worst MLS teams, he earned a $6 million transfer to the Seattle Sounders, with the Rave Green hoping he can elevate their form in a franchise-worst run of games.

As a proven goalscorer in MLS, Joveljić would have had plenty of teams seeking his services. Still, he instantly got an upgrade to a side still challenging for the postseason and the opportunity to play meaningful games in front of a standout fanbase. At the same time, it’s a Sounders team that can produce scoring opportunities for him to cash in on and a roster that will only improve as players recover from injuries.

Will the Serbian be in it for the long haul in Seattle? He’s signed through June 2030, and at 27 years old, it certainly seems like he could be a part of a long-term solution. In the short-term, though, he’s already in a spot that suits him better and rewarded the Sounders with a thrilling brace last week.

LOSER: USMNT Talent in MLS

Max Arfsten (left) and Sebastian Berhalter (right) said farewell to MLS this summer. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

There were eight MLS players on the U.S. men’s national team World Cup roster this summer. Now, after impressive MLS campaigns and strong individual performances on the sport’s biggest stage, some of those talents have left the league for overseas, leaving just six on the USMNT roster that play in the U.S.’s top tier.

Among the rostered talents that made the move across the Atlantic was former-Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Sebastian Berhalter, who left the Canadian side with a gaping hole in its midfield and a blow to its MLS Cup dreams. Meanwhile, Max Arfsten bid farewell to Columbus Crew. Both linked up with former Crew Academy teammate Aidan Morris at Middlesbrough and have gotten off to exciting starts in the EFL Championship.

MLS was also forced to say goodbye to several of the USMNT’s brightest youth prospects. Zavier Gozo left a starring campaign with Real Salt Lake to join Crystal Palace, and rising fullback star Luca Bombino moved from San Diego FC to Stoke City, alongside Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn. While it’s a positive trend for the USMNT to send young talents overseas, it’s a bit of a blow to MLS’s hopes of being a hotbed for top America players.

That said, Toulouse center back Mark McKenzie, who repped the Stars and Stripes this summer, appears bound for the Philadelphia Union for the 2027 sprint season.

WINNER: Nashville SC

Elias Saad (bottom) has been a massive addition for Nashville SC in their MLS Cup chase. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nashville SC have a lofty lead atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and still managed to improve this summer. Already boasting a frightening attacking trio of Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza, they added Tunisian World Cup winger Elias Saad on loan from the Bundesliga’s FC Augsburg. He looks to be among the best signings of the summer.

Playing with such superstars, he has already recorded four assists in 450 minutes across all competitions and has seamlessly fit into the left side of the potent attack, bringing his largely bench-ridden Bundesliga qualities into the MLS as a starter.

While signing some depth pieces could’ve been a worthwhile approach for manager B.J. Callaghan’s side, they will hope that none of the key four attacking pieces pick up any injuries. Even if they do, they’ve got more than three games of cushion atop the table.

LOSER: Sporting Kansas City

André Luiz will have to stand out to justify Sporting Kansas City’s investment. | Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City are not making the type of history any team wants to make. There’s a real chance they could set the record for the worst season in MLS history, having secured just 15 points in their first 22 games. While selling Joveljić to Seattle for $6 million was likely smart business for future planning, it makes them a far worse team.

The good news is that new majority owner Peter Mallouk seems more than happy to spend money. They reportedly tried to lure Mohamed Salah this summer, and they will likely be in similar conversations moving forward. The key, however, will be smart investment—and it’s yet to be seen whether spending a record-$18 million on André Luiz from Olympiacos will return anywhere near the level of production they’re hoping for.

Things will get better for Sporting Kansas City. It just might take a while, and this summer was the one step backward before the anticipated two steps forward.